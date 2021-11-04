The good news for the Bulls is that their problems can usually be solved

On the concern meter, DeMar DeRozan was comfortably at about two out of 10.

In the eyes of the experienced little forward, most problems that have only occurred after eight regular season games are highly fixable for his Bulls team.

But it starts with priority #1, which is going back to playing a chaotic defense style, and not just in the second half.

That was the biggest problem during the two-game road trip to Boston and Philadelphia. The lack of defensive energy in the first half led to huge shortages to try. They were able to make that climb in Boston, coming back down from 19 late in the third quarter, but falling just short of 18 to the 76ers in the second quarter.

In DeRozan’s eyes though? Very fixable.

It definitely has to start [with defense]said DeRozan. That was when we were at our best, getting away in transition. When we work together defensively, we showed that in the games when we needed it most. We need to ramp up that pressure as soon as we get a tip.

His reason for not being there in the first half of both road races was just as simple. Call it growing pains of a team that got put together over the summer, camped for a few weeks to acclimate, then fell on the pressure cooker of an NBA season.

Learning curve, DeRozan reasoned. Everything cannot be perfect. Pretty sure we’d go back to check this out? [Philadelphia] game, understand the mistakes, where we made the mistakes, the play-calls that were sometimes made, doing things on both sides that we could be better at. There weren’t even 10 games in it, and there’s a lot we can learn from and we’ll learn from it.

That’s the good news in the 6-2 start for the Bulls. There is daily learning going on, but also happening in the midst of winning games. Not easy to achieve.

And while defensive intensity for 48 minutes is at the top of the priority list of issues to work on, it’s probably the most recoverable.

The Bulls have the athletes and the depth to play that chaotic defense style for two halves, and now need to refocus on doing it for Saturday’s rematch with the Sixers.

A much simpler solution than some of the other problems:

1. Nikola Vucevics Scoring Slump The big man has made a career out of being talented enough to fall out of bed and put 20 and 10 in the box score. However, this season he just falls.

Vucevic is a 49.5% career shooter and has come out of a three-point range over the past two seasons this season averaging over 39%. Going into the weekend, he will shoot a career low of 38.9% and 28.1% from three.

Billy Donovan’s solution? The coach said on Wednesday that he would like to see Zach LaVine and DeRozan Vucevic even more involved in the attack.

No one believes he suddenly lost his attacking touch at age 31, so they rely on the back of the Vucevics basketball card. Keep feeding him and shoot out. REPAIRABLE

2. Rebounding The Bulls sit 21NS in rebound differential at -2.6 rebounds per game. Last week they were 27e. So while it’s improved, it won’t go away for the entire season. The counter punch is disruptive with steals, deflections and blocks. But it’s a substandard team, and unless there’s a trade that won’t change. UNFINISHED

3. Zach LaVine’s thumb The ligaments in LaVine’s left thumb heal slowly, but also cost the All-Star the ability to attack and finish with his left hand. He’s basically a one-handed player who just has to figure it out and hope he continues to feel better without any setbacks.

Until it happens though, it’s a grin and endure. SOLVED (with time)