California high school apologizes for soccer team’s 106-0 win





A California high school apologized after its soccer team won 106-0 last week, an outburst that drew criticism from the other school and a state sports federation for lack of sportsmanship. Inglewood High School principal Debbie Tate issued a statement Monday apologizing to Morningside High School and saying the administration will work to ensure that the school’s football program conducts itself with the highest level of sportsmanship and integrity in the future. We failed to act with athleticism and integrity and the final score was unacceptable, Tate said, adding that Inglewood coach Mil’Von James “also apologized to the Morningside High School football program and the larger school community. The apology comes after Morningside coach Brian Collins told the Los Angeles Times the Inglewood team refused to allow a running clock even as the team led 59-0 after the first quarter and called the decision classless. The California Interscholastic Federation uses a running clock if there is a points difference of 35 or more points at the end of the third period or thereafter as a grace rule, according to the statutes. Another rule allows periods to be shortened by mutual agreement between the opposing coaches and the umpire. A statement was issued Saturday by the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section condemning the 106-0 game and said it expected all of its members to behave in a sporting manner. The CIF-SS condemns such results in the strongest terms, the statement said. It is our expectation that the Inglewood administration will work to develop an action plan so that an event like this does not repeat itself. Inglewood High School, a Los Angeles suburb, is home to quarterback Justyn Martin. Martin pledged to attend the University of California Los Angeles and threw 13 touchdowns against Morningside on Friday, according to MaxPreps.

