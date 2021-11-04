Lisa Jenkins steps forward to the pickleball field, her gaze fixed on the bright yellow ball floating over the net. Her paddle hits the ball and Jenkins volleys it back to the opposing team. thump! Jenkins and her doubles partner, Clark Johnson, and their two opponents engage in a long rallythump! thump! thump! Eventually they come out with the point. The two tap their paddles in celebration before Jenkins prepares to serve.

It’s just after 10 a.m. on a crisp October day at Turkey’s Shrubland Recreation Center in the northeast. Jenkins has been playing since 7:30, but she’s not quite ready to leave just yet. Here, the 60-year-old Hillcrest resident wants to play pickleball with friends for hours on Saturday mornings. Jenkins, happily retired, smiles at the thought. She rarely played sports growing up in DC, but for the past two months she played pickleball, a sport she’d never heard of until recently, once or twice a week.

I love it, Jenkins says. I make new friends and am still very active at 60 years old.

Across the country, millions of others probably share the same sentiment. Pickleball, a racket sport played by two or four people on a badminton court, is one of the fastest-growing sports in the US, and DC residents have been part of the boom. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Associations 2021 pickleball participation report, there was a 21.3 percent increase in pickleball players from 2019 to 2020. On its website, USA Pickleball quotes pride the reports conclude that there were 4.2 million pickleball players in the US last year.

The Parks and Recreation Department of the Neighborhoods has noticed the trend. There are currently 34 outdoor pickleball courts in DC and DPR Director Delano Hunter tells city ​​newspaper in an email that the city aims to have at least one outdoor track in every neighborhood by the spring of 2022. In Turkey Shrub, 12 pickleball courts share space with tennis courts, and in 2019 four independent pickleball courts were converted from mini youth tennis courts.

With Pickleball, DPR can maximize the district’s very limited recreation space and give seniors the opportunity to keep kids active and have fun, says Hunter.

Jenkins says she contacted DPR with a request to install pickleball courts closer to her home in Ward 7. In an email to city ​​newspaper, a DPR spokesperson lists Hillcrest Recreation Center as one of the sites slated to host two pickleball courts that share space with the existing tennis courts.

I’m addicted, Jenkins says.

Clark Johnson, left, and Lisa Jenkins play pickleball at the Turkey Thicket Recreation Center. Credit: Kelly Soong

Ben Johns lives less than 10 miles away from Turkey Thickets in College Park. He noticed the peak of interest in the sport when he went to nearby courts to play, but the University of Maryland senior is no ordinary pickleball player. Johns, 22, is ranked #1 in the world by the Pro Pickleball Association for men’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles, and travels across the country participating in tournaments for about 20 to 24 weeks a year.

Johns grew up playing tennis and table tennis in Gaithersburg and didn’t start playing pickleball until early 2016. He was living in South Florida at the time and saw people running around near the tennis courts where he practiced. He was intrigued.

I didn’t know about it, says Johns with a laugh. Literally never heard of it.

Pickleball is a relatively recent invention. According to USA Pickleball, the sport was founded in 1965 on Bainbridge Island in Washington State by three enterprising fathers, Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell, and Barney McCallumas a summer activity. Reports on the origin of pickleball’s name differ, but USA Pickleball quotes Pritchard’s wife, Joan, saying she started calling the game pickleball because the combination of different sports reminded me of the pickle boat in crew where rowers were chosen from the remains of other boats. McCallum believes the game was named after the Pritchards dog, pickles.

The regulations are rectilinear. A player hits a forearm serve behind the baseline diagonally to the opponent’s service box to start a point, and the perforated polymer ball (similar to a wiffle ball) must bounce once on each side before volleys are allowed. Only the serving side can score a point, and points end when a side commits a foul, including hitting the ball in the net or out of bounds. The server continues to serve until the server loses a point. The center of the field, also known as the kitchen, is a non-volley zone where players cannot hit the ball out of the air while standing in the area. Games are usually played to 11 points, winning by two.

The sport itself, partly because of its original story and quirky name, is still seen as a game only played by seniors. But Johns, whose older brother, Collin, played tennis professionally, has proven that it can be a fast-paced game played with similar strategies to other racket sports.

I’d say the very first time I played may not have been like this [instantly appealing], says Jans. But the next few times I liked it more and more. The main reasons were that I played table tennis and tennis, so it was kind of in between those two sports, so it was a really good fit. I got good at it pretty quickly and it was a lot of fun.

Johns usually trains on public courts in Rockville or in an indoor facility in Annapolis. He plans to graduate in Maryland next spring with a degree in materials science, but doesn’t plan on taking advantage of that anytime soon. Johns makes a lot more money from his endorsement deals, sponsors and tournament awards than he would as an engineer, he says. He has an endorsement agreement with Franklin Sports, which makes him a signature paddle. He is also sponsored by Therabody Sports, Jigsaw Health, and DUPR, a pickleball grading system.

It’s not a multi-million dollar thing, like basketball or football or anything like that, but it’s way better than what Id makes in engineering, Johns says. It’s a very good wage. When asked to specify, Johns says it’s well above six-digits and somewhere in the middle of six- and seven-digits a year.

The Pro Pickleball Association will pay $25,000 for appearances and $7,500 for the men’s and women’s doubles winners, $7,500 for the mixed doubles winners and $2,500 each for the men’s and women’s singles winners.

It’s approaching 10:15 a.m. at Turkey Thicket, and Jenkins is about to go home. Johnson, her doubles partner, is also preparing to leave after a morning of pickleball. Unlike many others who play today, a 47-year-old Van Ness resident, Johnson began playing pickleball in the 1980s while living in Seattle.

This is a PE activity we did, Johnson says. In high school it was something we did and we were very competitive with it.

Johnson and his wife and two children moved to the Philippines for two years, but returned to DC during the pandemic. His friend started playing pickleball while abroad and convinced him to join when he returned. Earlier this fall, Johnson stepped onto a pickleball field for the first time in decades. He recalls that when he left DC, the stand-alone pickleball jobs in Turkey Thicket didn’t exist yet. Now the courts are usually full when Johnson arrives.

I mean, just this shock and awe that DC in the two years I’ve been gone, you know, they’ve eliminated a tennis court and built pickleball courts, he says. How did that happen?

It is easy to understand the appeal of pickles. The sport, as people in the community believe, was already on the rise before the pandemic, but the need for outdoor activities that provided physical distancing helped the games’ popularity.

It was already expanding at a frenzied, frenzied pace before the pandemic, says Johns, the pro player. It was already on that trajectory. So COVID on its own didn’t do much, but it certainly didn’t hinder it.

Andrew AcquadroDPR’s citywide tennis director, says that in the three years he’s been in the role, he’s seen the number of pickleball players in the department database or regulars showing up for pick-up matches tripled in number. The players span a wide range in age. Originally, when I first came on board, it was mostly seniors, and now we have a younger crowd, Acquadro says.

The demographics at Turkey Thicket as of this October morning seem to confirm the Acquadros sightings. There are seniors who play on the same field as recent graduates. Many seem to recognize each other as fellow regulars. And as some leave, more come. Meanwhile, the tennis courts are about half full. This, says one of the players, gesturing to the packed pickleball fields, is a sign of the times.