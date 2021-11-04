Dalmas named Lou Groza Award Semifinalist





american football

11/4/2021 12:00:00 PM

BOISE, Idaho Boise State Sophomore Jonah Dalmas was one of 20 semifinalists for the 2021 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, the Palm Beach County Sports Commission announced Thursday. Founded in 1992, the award is presented annually to the nation’s top collegiate place kicker and has become the most prestigious college football award for kickers. The award is named after Hall of Fame kicker Lou “The Toe” Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, won four NFL championships with Cleveland and was named NFL Player of the Year in 1954. Although an All-Pro offensive lineman too, Groza ushered in the idea that there should be a place on an NFL roster for a kicker. Dalmas is fifth nationally in field goals per game (1.88) in 2021 and 23 nationally in shared score (9.0 points per game). His career field goal percentage of .882 (15-for-17) ranks 18th nationally this season and his career field goal percentage of .880 (22-for-25) ranks third nationally among active kickers. Before his fourth quarter field goal against Oklahoma State (Nov. 18) was blocked, Dalmas had scored two field goals against the Cowboys, pushing his Bronco start to 14-for-15. The mark was tied for the best kicker start in the history of the program. The Meridian, Idaho native, went 4-for-4 on field goals in the Broncos’ 26-17 win over 10th-ranked BYU (October 9) and had scored a field goal in 12 consecutive games before attempting none in Boise De state victory in the state of Colorado (October 30). That was the longest streak since Tyler Rausa’s run of 16 games in 2015-16. The semifinalists will be voted on by a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists and current NFL kickers to select the three finalists. These finalists will be announced and honored on November 23 at the 30th Annual Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Awards Virtual Awards Celebration. The same panel will then select the winner, who will be announced live on ESPN during the Home Depot College Football Awards on December 9.

