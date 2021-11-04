College football Bottom 10 — Can Michigan win a big game? Can Arizona or UNLV win a game, period?

[Editor’s note: The nation’s last two winless teams stayed winless. Again. While a Big Ten team played itself into the Coveted Fifth Spot. Again.]

Inspirational Thought of the Week:

Why can’t you?

Why can’t you release your monkey?

Always admit it

Do you love the monkey or do you love me?

Why can’t you?

Why do I have to share my baby?

With a monkey? (Monkey)

With a monkey? (Monkey)

Ah-yee-yah-yeeeee

— “Monkey”, George Michael

Here at the Bottom 10 Headquarters, nestled under a mountain of candy corn thrown away by Mike Leach, we spend a lot of time preparing for the unexpected. A loss to a Top 25 team that no one saw coming. A win by a Bottom 10 team that no one saw coming. A touchdown scored by a punter. An interception thrown by that same gambler. A coach who never kicks and never loses, but now occasionally kicks and hasn’t won in almost two months (sorry, Presbyterian College).

But no amount of madness had prepared us for the saga that sprang from social media allegations that a monkey owned by the wife of the Texas Longhorns special team coach had attacked a trick-or-treater.

Until late Monday night/Tuesday morning, Twitter was on fire as we tried to search this week’s bottom 10 positions. Is the story true? Are parts of it true? As with any Halloween horror movie (not to mention Twitter), we’ll probably never be able to separate the fact from the fiction. But like those people who wandered the woods for a week looking for the Blair Witch, the damage is already done. New fears will now be lurking in our heads forever. Disturbing images will occupy our minds forever. Our souls will forever remain restless.

In other words, you now know what it’s like to spend your Saturdays watching the Bottom 10 teams.

With apologies to Abu, Rafiki, the Los Angeles Angels’ Rally Monkey and Steve Harvey, here’s the 2021 ranking after Week 9 Bottom 10.

1. unLv (0-8)

After four straight weeks of close losses, the Fightin’ Tark Sharks finally suffered a good old-fashioned Bottom 10 beatdown, falling 51-20 to rival Nevada in the annual Battle of Nevada. Tradition has it that the winner of that game gets to keep the Fremont Cannon, a Howitzer named after John Fremont, a 19th-century pioneer and the same man whose name is on the street that makes up the old Las Vegas Strip. The Nevada Wolf Pack tried to fire the Fremont Cannon after their win, but it was too full of glitter, cheap shrimp tails, and fireball remnants.

2. By the time I get to Arizona (0-8)

The Mildcats extended their FCS worst losing streak to 20 games after falling to USC 41-34. Their last two losses were both by a touchdown or less, but their last win was in Colorado on October 5, 2019. The No. 1 movie at the box office that weekend was “Joker” as in “Dude, we are 4 -1. What do you mean?” you think we’re going to lose every game for the next three years, joker?”

3. Kansas Nayhawks (1-7)

Kansas is tied with the state of Arkansaw and FI(notA)U for the nation’s third-longest losing streak with seven in a row, far behind Arizona’s 20 and the unLv’s 14. That’s a positive they’re including in this weekend’s game notes ahead of their annual rivalry matchup with Kansas State. That and they are the only two Big 12 teams that haven’t fired anyone, lost a game they shouldn’t have, defected to another conference, or, you know, a special team coach’s wife’s monkey viral. let go.

4. You-Can’t (1-8)

The good news? UConn is in the midst of a rare double bye with its second scheduled open date this weekend. The bad news? Clemson has an open date next weekend, and it’s against the Huskies.

5. Meechigan (7-1)

play 0:41 Paul Finebaum looks back at Jim Harbaugh after Michigan’s loss to the state of Michigan.

The coveted fifth spot this week is taken by the team that was only one sport below the fifth spot in the AP Top 25 a week ago. Then Jim Harbaugh lost to Michigan. Again. That brings his career record vs. Sparty on 3-4. Coupled with his 0-5 record vs. Ohio State and its 1-4 mark in bowl games, it’s like taking your laundry out of the dryer and realizing you’ve left a blue permanent marker with the cap off in the pocket of your khaki.

6. UMess (1-7)

After beating UConn to lose a 16-game streak, Massachusetts lost 59-3 to Florida State and backed that up by falling 62-17 to Liberty. As they walked off the field, the Minutemen peloton yelled angrily, “Really, Liberty?! After all we’ve done for you?!”

7. Whew State of Mexico (1-7)

Speaking of Liberty, reports have linked both the Flames and the State of New Mexico to Conference USA’s ever-changing expansion plans. Meanwhile, UConn and UMass athletic directors both indicated that they might want to throw their helmets in the C-USA ring, too. In related news, if all four of those current independents do eventually join the league, then we’ll immediately move our Bottom 10 headquarters to the safekeeping closet next to the Conference USA offices canteen like Ryan in “The Office.”

8. FI(not A)U (1-7)

The Butch Davis Farewell Tour continued with a 38-0 loss to Marshall, after which Davis declined to speak to the media.

9. State of Arkansaw (1-7)

After the Red Wolves lost 31-13 to the fired South Alabama, Butch Jones spoke to the media and realized three questions in the press conference that he was receiving questions intended for Butch Davis from angry FIU beat writers who just need a quote. had a Butch after another heavy loss.

10. Missed Southern (1-7)

Don’t sleep on the Golden Eagles, who have a leftover schedule tailored to fall from the stairs to the basement of the Bottom 10, with games against the waitlist residents, North Texas Lean Green and Lose-iana Tech , as well as former loyal…turned-Top 25 traitor ROCK in the UTSA. All of that leads to what could very well be a season finale Pillow Fight of the Year MegaBowl on Thanksgiving weekend when FIU visits SoMiss. And so we don’t miss that.

Waiting list: Ohio Not State, Georgia Southern Not State, Texas State Armadillos, Lose-iana Tech, Tulame, Colora-duh Muffaloes, Indiana Who-siers, Vanderbilt Commode Doors, North Texas Lean Green, COVID-19.