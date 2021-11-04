Chinese tennis star Peng says ex-deputy prime minister forced her to have sex





BEIJING, Nov 3 (Reuters) – Former No. 1 doubles tennis player Peng Shuai, one of China’s biggest sports stars, has publicly accused a former Chinese deputy prime minister of forcing her into sex several years ago in a social media post that was later published. deleted. According to a screenshot from her verified Weibo account late on Tuesday, Peng said that Zhang Gaoli, who became a member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo – China’s highest decision-making body – forced her into sex and later entered into an on-off consensual relationship. had . The post was deleted about half an hour after it was published, although searches for Peng’s name on the tightly controlled internet in China skyrocketed after posting, and screenshots were shared between private WeChat groups and via iMessage. The internet in China is heavily censored and the private lives of top leaders are a particularly sensitive topic. Peng, who said in the post she could not provide evidence to back up her allegations, did not respond to a request for comment sent to her Weibo account. Sports marketing agency APG, which claims to represent her on its website, did not respond to a request for comment. China’s State Council Information Bureau did not immediately respond to requests for comment, including Zhang’s comment. When asked at a regular daily briefing on the Weibo mail, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said he was not aware of the matter and that “this is not an issue related to foreign affairs.” Affairs”. Tennis – Australian Open – First Round – Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 15, 2019. Chinas Peng Shuai serves during the match against Canadas Eugenie Bouchard. REUTERS/Edgar Sue read more Weibo and Tencent, which operate WeChat, have not responded to requests for comment. Sexual harassment and assault were rarely discussed publicly in China for many years, until a #MeToo movement kicked off in 2018 when a student in Beijing publicly accused her professor of sexual harassment. That spread to non-governmental organizations, media and other industries. A Weibo timescale feature showed that a hashtag by the name of Peng Shuai, which had little to no mentions before Tuesday, has been viewed more than 20 million times since her post. Discussions about the hashtag increased around the time of Peng’s post, but later collapsed when posts on the topic were removed. Early Wednesday, searches for Peng’s name on Weibo yielded no results and discussions on the topic were blocked. Users of WeChat and QQ, another chat app, were unable to send the screenshots to each other. While Peng’s Weibo account remained available, with previous posts exposed, the comment and repost features were disabled. Zhang, now 75, served as deputy prime minister from 2013 to 2018 and also served as party secretary for northeastern Shandong province. He was a member of the Politburo Standing Committee from 2012 to 2017. Peng was the world No. 1 in doubles in 2014, the first Chinese player to reach a top position, after winning the doubles titles at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014. Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Neil Fullick Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

