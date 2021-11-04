Stefanos Tsitsipas retires with arm injury as seeds fail in Paris

French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas led a long list of seeds to leave the Paris Masters on Wednesday as an arm injury forced him to withdraw from a match for the first time in his career. The 23-year-old Greek was clearly upset from the start of his second-round match with Australian lucky loser Alexei Popyrin and gave up the ghost when he trailed 4-2 in the first set. Tsitsipas, third in the world, said he was more concerned about his fitness ahead of the season’s ATP final in Turin.

“I haven’t retired once in my life, and it was something I had to do today,” said the Greek.

“I also try to be careful for the next tournament, which is the most important for me.”

Tsitsipas declined to reveal the exact nature of the problem, but said it had been a problem for some time.

Unlike Tsitsipas, fourth seed Alexander Zverev saw his match against Serbian Dusan Lajovic despite struggling with a sore neck, winning in sets 6-3, 7-6 (7/5).

Earlier, US Open semifinalist Felix Auger-Aliassime fell in a straight sets defeat to Dominik Koepfer, who knocked out former world number one Andy Murray in the first round.

The 21-year-old Canadian’s disappointment was compounded by the fact that the 6-3, 7-5 defeat also put an end to his hopes of reaching the ATP Finals.

The ninth seed needed three sets on Tuesday to beat Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager, but there was no turning back against lucky loser Koepfer and the cause of Auger-Aliassime was not helped by eight double faults.

“I’ve fought against myself at times,” he said. “I was motivated to have a good week here, so of course I’m very disappointed.”

Taylor Fritz, who knows what it’s like to lose to Koepfer after falling for him in this year’s French Open, sent Andrey Rublev in fifth seed 7-5, 7-6 (7/2).

A wide grin spread across the great serving American’s face, a stark contrast to the grimace of pain as he left Roland Garros in a wheelchair after injuring his knee in his defeat to Koepfer.

Fritz plays in-form British number one Cameron Norrie in the last 16 after beating another mighty American, Reilly Opelka, 6-3, 6-4.

‘It is cool’

The big home crowd was delighted when French qualifier Hugo Gaston, 103rd in the world ranking, defeated Spanish 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-7 (3/7), 6-4, 7-5.

Gaston, 21, refused to compare his win to last year’s French Open when he beat Stan Wawrinka, but still enjoyed the moment.

“I had nothing to lose, it was crucial that I played my natural game, so I had no regrets at the end of the game,” he said.

“It’s cool to be able to play another game here.”

Gaston plays the burgeoning Spanish 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz after expelling another seed, the in-form Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz, who reached the quarterfinals of the US Open before retiring with a thigh injury against Auger-Aliassime, defeated the eighth-seeded Italian 7-6 (7/1), 7-5.

“I already knew he was going to be a top player when I played him on clay in the Challenger Tour in 2019,” Alcaraz’s Sinner said.

Alcaraz and indeed Sinner will face number one Novak Djokovic and number two Daniil Medvedev in the coming years.

Medvedev dreams of overthrowing Djokovic, the man he calls his friend, as number one by the end of the year.

The 25-year-old Russian — who shattered Djokovic’s dreams of a Grand Slam sweep by beating him in September’s US Open final — defeated Belarus’s Ilya Ivashka 7-5, 6-4.