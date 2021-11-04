Florida State Seminoles Football: Chubba Purdy Enters Transfer Portal





Florida State Seminoles backup quarterback Chubba Purdy has entered the transfer portal: Purdy, who initially chose the state of Florida after he left the Louisville Cardinals in December 2019, only played in one game this season, completing all five passes for 98 yards and 2 touchdowns late in FSU’s blowout win over UMASS. This leaves the Seminoles with only three stock quarterbacks on the current roster with starter Jordan Travis, and backups McKenzie Milton and Tate Rodemaker. The staff also has a commitment of 4 star IMG QB AJ DuffySo it’s possible that Purdy saw the writing on the wall progress and either wants to move closer to his home in Arizona, or just find a fresh start elsewhere. From Purdy’s FSU bio: 2020: Appeared in three games with one start was 27-of-53 passing for 219 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 19 times for 57 yards fifth true freshman in FSU history to start at quarterback started at North Carolina State and was 15-of-23 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns added 54 rushing yards on 12 carries first touchdown was 69 yard score and longest pass by FSU in 2020 was 12-of-21 pass for 38 yards vs. Pittmade collegiate debut in Louisville, racking up eight rushing yards on two carries. FOR FSU: Four-Star Dual Threat Quarterback Nations No. 6 dual-threat quarterback and No. 8 overall prospect in Arizona by 247Sports Composite. Ranked No. 8 in its ranks by Rivals and ninth by 247 as a 121st in ESPN300 in two seasons as a starting quarterback, produced 9,000 yards of total offense and 111 touchdowns named Arizona Offensive High School Player of the Year by the Arizona Cardinals as a senior, he amassed 4,423 yards in total offense and accounted for 52 touchdowns while helping Perry to the quarterfinals of the 6A state playoffs. His senior season touchdowns total included 10 in one game, five through the air and five on the field. the ground, and a two point conversion as he accounted for 62 of his teams, 68 points passed for 3,425 yards and 36 touchdowns while adding 1,152 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground as juniorled Pumas to 11-3 record and 6A state championship gameselected Florida State on Louisville, among other offerings.

