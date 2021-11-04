Peng Shuai: Chinese tennis star accuses former Communist Party leader Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault





Peng Shuai, 35, a former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion, on Tuesday accused retired Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli of pressuring her to have sex, according to screenshots from a since-deleted message from Peng’s verified account on Weibo, the Twitter like China’s social network. media platform.

CNN was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the 1,600-word post and has contacted Peng for comment, as well as China’s State Council Information Office, which handles press inquiries for the central government.

In the post, which reads like an open letter to Zhang, she claims to have been in a relationship over an intermittent period of at least 10 years. Peng says she opened her heart to Zhang, who is now 75 years old.

“Why did you have to come back to me, take me to your house to force me to have sex with you? Yes, I had no proof and it was just impossible to have proof,” she wrote.

“I couldn’t describe how disgusting I was, and how many times I wondered if I’m still human? I feel like a walking corpse. Every day I was acting, which person is the real me?” CNN was unable to reach Zhang, who served on the seven-member Standing Committee of the Politburo of the ruling Communist Party, the country’s highest leadership body, from 2012 to 2017 during the first term of office of Chinese leader Xi Jinping. He retired as Deputy Prime Minister in 2018. In China, Zhang’s top leaders remain unapproachable and private even after his retirement, making it virtually impossible to reach him to comment on this story. reached the highest echelons of the communist party. China’s young #MeToo movement has focused on academics NGO workers and celebrities in the past — with varying results. But this is the first time it’s like thisreached the highest echelons of the communist party. “We must realize how remarkable it is that Peng Shuai has chosen to speak out. Few people would have the courage to do so because it could be at the expense of the safety of yourself and your family,” said Lv Pin , a prominent Chinese feminist now based in New York. Xi Jinping to In addition to the political sensibility, the scandal also came just days before a pivotal meeting of party elites in Beijing, which is expected to pave the way forXi Jinping to cement a third term in office General censorship While Peng’s allegations caused a stir online, the censorship kicked in at a speed and brutality unseen in the country’s previous #MeToo cases. Her long post, published shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, was deleted in less than 30 minutes. Screenshots of it initially had circulated widely on social media and in private chat groups, but were soon censored as well, along with other posts about the case. Peng’s verified account, which has more than half a million followers, will remain on Weibo as of Wednesday night. But it is blocked for searches. All comment sections under her previous posts have also been shut down. In a sign of the unprecedented level of censorship, even a Weibo discussion page on tennis was closed for comment. And obscure references to the scandal were also removed. On Douban, China’s IMDB-esque movie review website, the page of the Korean romantic TV show “Prime Minister and I” was censored after users discussed Peng’s case in the reviews section. The swift and thorough censorship contrasts sharply with the response to other recent high-profile #MeToo cases, such as the rape allegations against Canadian-Chinese pop star Kris Wu That scandal received massive attention on social media and dominated the hottest topics on Weibo for days as state media bolstered the accusation and censored Wu for his moral decadence. wu what? then arrested on suspicion of rape. Before being detained, Wu had denied the allegations on his personal Weibo account. His company said it was taking legal action against its accuser, calling the allegations “malicious rumours.” Shortly afterwards, the government unleashed a profound suppression on the entertainment industry, canceling a large number of “celebrities who misbehave”. the accusations Peng claimed in her post that she first had sex with Zhang more than 10 years ago, when Zhang was the head of the Communist Party of Tianjin, a coastal town southeast of Beijing. But Zhang broke off contact after he was promoted to the Beijing Politburo Standing Committee. It did not explain the circumstances of their first sexual engagement. Then one morning about three years ago, after Zhang retired, the post claimed that Peng was suddenly invited by him to play tennis in Beijing. Afterwards, she writes, Zhang and his wife took Peng back to their home, where Peng claimed she was pressured to have sex with Zhang. “That afternoon I initially disagreed and cried all the time,” Peng wrote. After dinner with Zhang and his wife, and after much persuasion from Zhang, she relented, according to the post. Like Zhang, his wife Kang Jie remains closely shielded by the government and could not be reached for comment. “I was panicked and I was scared, and I agreed with my feelings for you from seven years ago,” the post read. Peng said she then entered into an extramarital affair with Zhang, but she suffered “too many injustices and insults”. She claimed they had an argument last week, and Zhang refused to meet her and disappeared. Peng said she had no evidence to prove her allegations, claiming that Zhang was always afraid she would record things. “I know that before one of your eminence, Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, you said you were not afraid. But even when I am alone, like an egg beating on a stone, a moth going up in flames, heading for self-destruction aspires, I would tell the truth about us,” she wrote. CNN cannot independently verify Peng’s claims. Information about the personal lives of senior Chinese officials is usually shrouded in secrecy, with even some of the most basic biographical information considered taboo. Under Xi, however, the alleged extravagances and misdeeds of some disgraced officials involved in his anti-corruption campaign have been widely made public, giving them a rare glimpse into their private lives. ‘She really is an excellent woman’ Despite the censorship, many social media users have expressed support for Peng, often in vague terms. “How desperate and helpless she must have been,” wrote a popular tennis blogger with more than 200,000 followers. “I hope you stay safe.” “I don’t know what more to say, except I pray she’ll be safe. We’ve accepted by default that this incident will disappear from the internet — the mail will disappear, the account will disappear, justice will disappear; just the pain that torments the victim will not go away, only the fear of the next victim will not go away,” said another comment. Both posts were later deleted. Survivors of sexual violence have long faced strong stigma and resistance in China, both at the official level and from the public. But in recent years, a growing number of women have gathered around victims who spoke out as the #MeToo movement gained momentum. Lv, the feminist activist in New York, said Peng elicited widespread public sympathy, in part because she has been so successful in her professional career. In 2013, Peng won the doubles at Wimbledon with her partner from Taiwan. In 2014, the duo won the French Open doubles titles. Peng was also a former US Open semifinalist. “She is really an outstanding woman, the glory of China, a world famous person. Even women like her would find themselves in a predicament like this,” said Lv. “This shows how many hurdles Chinese women have to overcome in their pursuit of equality and independence.” “Everyone is worried about her. Nobody knows what would happen to her. I think public attention to the case is her greatest protection,” she added.

