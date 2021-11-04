Girl denounces ‘rape culture’ at school

A teenager told a court she had been raped by her classmate at age 13 and that there was a “rape culture” in her school.

An American male student, 17, was on trial in the Eastern Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

He pleaded not guilty to four counts, including one count of indecent behavior towards a child under 16, two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 16, and one count of acquisition by threat.

The male student allegedly asked the girl, dubbed X in court, to have oral sex with him one day between April and May in 2019 in a male shower room in a clubhouse on Hong Kong Island.

He is also alleged to have had illegal sexual intercourse with X at another clubhouse on Hong Kong Island on two different days in April and May of the same year.

In June 2019, he allegedly threatened X on the roof of a building on Stanley Main Street, saying he would not leave the place to get her to have sex with him.

The male student was not charged with rape, but X told Magistrate Leung Ka-kie that she had been raped by the defendant twice on two different days in May 2019 in a table tennis room outside his home.

She added that she was only 13 at the time, just a naive little kid. She also thought his parents were home.

“But he took me to a table tennis court that is not connected to his house,” said X.

She recalled telling the police, “He took my virginity without my consent.”

But English is not the police officer’s native language, which is why the officer only used the word sex instead of rape when recording her statement.

X added that after the incidents, the first meeting with the school representatives was unsatisfactory. The deputy director did not support her and asked her why she would put herself in a dangerous situation.

The meeting had made her feel that the deputy principal would do anything to protect the school’s reputation.

She added that the vice principal had blamed her and that there was a “culture of rape” within the school.

When she asked the school to transfer the male classmate to another class, X said the school had suggested transferring to another class instead.

The defense challenged X by showing a photo in which she said that after the alleged crime she went to a boat party where the male student was also present. She smiled in the photo.

X explained that the defendant would become aggressive if she did not smile.

Defense counsel said that in October last year, X had met the school’s deputy principal and social worker, accompanied by her mother, but X had only disclosed to the school that she had been forced by the defendant to perform oral sex in the clubhouse and it didn’t. reveal incidents of other three charges.

The case was adjourned until next Thursday.