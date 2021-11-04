Sports
Girl denounces ‘rape culture’ at school
A teenager told a court she had been raped by her classmate at age 13 and that there was a “rape culture” in her school.
An American male student, 17, was on trial in the Eastern Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
He pleaded not guilty to four counts, including one count of indecent behavior towards a child under 16, two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 16, and one count of acquisition by threat.
The male student allegedly asked the girl, dubbed X in court, to have oral sex with him one day between April and May in 2019 in a male shower room in a clubhouse on Hong Kong Island.
He is also alleged to have had illegal sexual intercourse with X at another clubhouse on Hong Kong Island on two different days in April and May of the same year.
In June 2019, he allegedly threatened X on the roof of a building on Stanley Main Street, saying he would not leave the place to get her to have sex with him.
The male student was not charged with rape, but X told Magistrate Leung Ka-kie that she had been raped by the defendant twice on two different days in May 2019 in a table tennis room outside his home.
She added that she was only 13 at the time, just a naive little kid. She also thought his parents were home.
“But he took me to a table tennis court that is not connected to his house,” said X.
She recalled telling the police, “He took my virginity without my consent.”
But English is not the police officer’s native language, which is why the officer only used the word sex instead of rape when recording her statement.
X added that after the incidents, the first meeting with the school representatives was unsatisfactory. The deputy director did not support her and asked her why she would put herself in a dangerous situation.
The meeting had made her feel that the deputy principal would do anything to protect the school’s reputation.
She added that the vice principal had blamed her and that there was a “culture of rape” within the school.
When she asked the school to transfer the male classmate to another class, X said the school had suggested transferring to another class instead.
The defense challenged X by showing a photo in which she said that after the alleged crime she went to a boat party where the male student was also present. She smiled in the photo.
X explained that the defendant would become aggressive if she did not smile.
Defense counsel said that in October last year, X had met the school’s deputy principal and social worker, accompanied by her mother, but X had only disclosed to the school that she had been forced by the defendant to perform oral sex in the clubhouse and it didn’t. reveal incidents of other three charges.
The case was adjourned until next Thursday.
Sources
2/ https://www.thestandard.com.hk/breaking-news/section/4/182478/Girl-decries-%2522raping-culture%2522-in-school
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]