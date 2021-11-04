Legg Named Lou Groza National Collegiate Place-Kicker Award Semifinalist

West Palm Beach, Florida. West Virginia University Junior Red Shirt Casey Legg has been named a semifinalist for the prestigious Lou Groza Award, signifying the best kicker in college football, as announced by The Palm Beach County Sports Commission.

Legg made 14 of 15 field goals this season, including 13 straight makes this season. He is currently ranked No. 8 nationally in field goals made per game (1.75) and No. 9 in field goal percentage (0.933). Legg is number 1 in the Big 12 in field goal percentage, number 2 in field goals scored and number 2 in field goals per game.

Legg was a walk-on when he arrived at WVU for his freshman season in 2018. He didn’t play football during his preparatory days at Cross Lanes Christian in the Charleston, West Virginia area. The 2020 Academic All-Big 12 First Team member earned the Mountaineers starting position this season after adding depth over the past two years.

Only five of the 20 kickers have been semifinalists in previous seasons, although three of them have now earned the honor three years in a row: Oklahoma junior Gabe Brkic, Wake Forest junior Nick Sciba and Nevada junior Brandon Talton. They are joined by Missouri sophomore Harrison Mevis and LSU junior Cade York, last season’s semifinalists.

While most of the names are new, these semifinalists’ performances are as strong as ever. Half of the list consists of all 10 FBS kickers who have scored more than 10 field goals while connecting at a percentage of 90% or better: Bowling Green senior Nate Needham (14/14), Appalachian State senior Chandler Staton (12 /12), Mevis (11/11), Ohio State senior Noah Ruggles (11/11), West Virginia junior Casey Legg (14/15), Northern Illinois sophomore John Richardson (13/14), Sciba (13/14), UNLV senior Daniel Gutierrez (11/12), Hawaii sophomore Matthew Shipley (11/12), and Michigan senior Jake Moody (18 /20). They are joined by two other semifinalists who are still perfect on field goals with fewer attempts, in Texas Tech senior Jonathan Garibay (10/10) and USF junior Spencer Shrader (9/9).

In terms of field goals, one semi-finalist has a significant lead over the rest of the country. Colorado State junior Cayden Camper’s 22 field goals are well ahead of fellow semifinalists Moody (18), Brkic (17) and Talton (17), who are themselves separated from the rest of the FBS by 15 or less.

While a handful of families can be proud of producing two Groza semifinalists, for the first time ever, a pair of brothers made the list in the same season. Two-time semifinalist Harrison Mevis is joined by his older brother Andrew, a senior at Iowa State. The two have shown some of the strongest legs in the country, with Harrison leading the national lead with nine field goals from 40 yards or longer, while Andrew is just behind with eight.

The semifinalists will be voted on by a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists and current NFL kickers to select the three finalists. These finalists will be announced on November 23 and honored at the 30th Annual Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Awards Virtual Awards Celebration, streamed live on December 8 on lougrozaaward.com. The same panel then selects the winner, who will be announced live on ESPN on Thursday, December 9 during the Home Depot College Football Awards.

The Award is named after National Football League Hall of Fame kicker Lou “The Toe” Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Groza won four NFL championships with Cleveland and was named NFL Player of the Year in 1954. While he was also an All-Pro offensive lineman, Groza ushered in the idea that there should be a place on an NFL roster for a kicker.

Since the first Lou Groza Award was presented in 1992, 28 finalists, including 16 winners, have appeared in the NFL, earning 11 trips to the Pro Bowl and taking home six Super Bowls. That list includes 2021 NFL kickers Rodrigo Blankenship, Randy Bullock, Daniel Carlson Mason Crosby, Jake Elliott, Ka’imi Fairbairn, Graham Gano, Matt Gay, Zane Gonzalez, Dustin Hopkins, Younghoe Koo and Cairo Santos.

