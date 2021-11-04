MIDDLESEX ENHANCES A ZERO TOLERANCE POLICY ON DISCRIMINATION OF ANY KIND

Middlesex Cricket has issued the following statement to underline the Club’s zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination of any kind.

The Club strives to create an environment where no individual, group or organization experiences any form of discrimination or feels excluded in any way.

As a Club we are rigid in our stance on this there are no gray areas, there are no excuses. Discrimination will never be excused or tolerated. In particular, this includes, but is not limited to, the use of language on and off the playing field.

Last year, Middlesex Cricket made a firm commitment to making the club more accessible and welcoming to the many ethnically diverse communities that comprise the county, with the launch of a dedicated diversity and inclusion activation plan.

While restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic have temporarily put many of our community engagement plans on hold, they have not been canceled and our focus has not shifted. Our genuine commitment to deliver on our promise to make positive change and ensure we deliver on all aspects of our activation plan remains the focus of everyone at Middlesex Cricket.

We continue to learn, teach and improve, while maintaining our zero-tolerance policy towards all forms of discrimination.