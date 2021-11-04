BYU Football Hosts Five Star Recruitment, Florida Prospect Group





PROVO, Utah– BYU football is making headlines on the recruiting trail these days. The Cougars are preparing to host five-star Cormani McClain on an unofficial visit for Saturday’s game against Idaho State. For all the fans, I will be at BYU this weekend — MONEY TEAM (@CormaniMcClain2) Nov 3, 2021 McClain is a 6-foot-1.5, 165-pound cornerback from Lakeland, Florida, in the class of 2023. According to the 247Sports Composite ranking, McClain is 10th nationwide for the 2023 cycle, and he is the number one overall cornerback prospect in the country. Great visit to BYU for the past few days and amazed at Dere’s offerings! @BYUfootball @BYUCougars @kalanifsitake #BYU pic.twitter.com/MAmoW4lLgb MONEYTEAM (@CormaniMcClain2) June 9, 2021 Saturday’s visit will be McClain’s second trip to Provo. In June, McClain attended a BYU soccer camp where he received a scholarship offer from Kalani Sitake. He was the fastest recruit in the camp. A lot has changed for BYU since McClain’s first to Provo. The Cougars are now a Power Five program as they gear up to participate in the Big 12 conference in 2023. In addition to Power Five status, BYU has been a national leader in name, image and likeness. In August, “Money” McClain dropped his top five schools, and BYU didn’t matter. The schools included Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami and Ohio State. At the time, it seemed that BYU was no longer an option for the five-star prospect who has 14 interceptions during the first 20 games of his Lake Gibson High School preparatory career. On October 23, McClain tweeted, “BYU still in the top guys.” McClain won’t be the only player from Lake Gibson in the Sunshine State to visit BYU this weekend. Three of McClain’s high school teammates will also make the trip to see the 15th-ranked Cougars host the FCS Bengals in the final home game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in 2021. 2023 linebacker Dontay Joyner, wide receiver Daidren Zipperer and 2024 running back D’Marius Rucker will also visit Provo. BYU Football also hosts the top QB goal for 2023 BYU’s main quarterback target in the 2023 recruiting cycle will also be in attendance at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday. Notre Dame High School (Sherman Oaks, CA) signal-caller Javance Tupouata-Johnson announced he is visiting. Tupouata-Johnson was at BYU’s win against rival Utah on September 11. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound QB who has a bid from Oregon is keeping a close eye on BYU these days. He recently tweeted, “@tylerallgeier17 should be in the Heisman conversation.” BYU vs. Idaho State begins at 1:30 p.m. on BYUtv and KSL NewsRadio. The radio pregame kicks off at 10 a.m. on your old Cougars home, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM). Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12-3pm Saturday) on KSL Nieuwsradio. Follow him on Twitter:@Mitch_Harper. Follow @Mitch_Harper

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kslsports.com/471691/byu-football-five-star-cormani-mcclain-visit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos