Sports
Chinese tennis star accuses former top leader of sexual assault
Peng Shuai, a professional tennis star, publicly accused a former deputy prime minister of China of sexual assault, sparking an online storm of attention for a #MeToo allegation that hit the peaks of Communist Party power for the first time.
Peng made the allegation Tuesday night in a post on her verified account on Weibo, the Chinese version of Twitter. In it, she described an attack that started an on-and-off consensual relationship with Zhang Gaoli, who from 2013-18 was a member of the Standing Committee of the party’s Politburo, the highest governing body in China.
The post was deleted within minutes, but the allegations swirled through the country’s heavily controlled internet, fueled by the accuser’s and accused’s notoriety. That caused the censors to scramble into China’s Great Firewall.
Searches by her name and even the word tennis seemed blocked, reflecting China’s extraordinary sensitivity to discussing misconduct by party leaders.
The impact of #MeToo has been mounting for three years, L Pin, an activist who founded the now banned Chinese online forum Feminist Voices, said in a phone interview from New Jersey, where she now lives. When the first women started talking about their experiences three years ago, no one could have imagined that it would reach this high level.
Peng’s allegations could not be confirmed. In her post, she acknowledged that she would be unable to provide evidence for her accusation, suggesting at one point that Zhang had been concerned that she would record their encounters.
She could not be reached for comment. The State Council, China’s governing body, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Authorities have previously accused government officials of sexual misconduct, often in conjunction with corruption investigations. However, never before has an allegation of sexual misconduct been publicly leveled against such a high-ranking political leader as Zhang.
These allegations are not shocking in substance, but shocking to the point, Bill Bishop, the founder of Sinocism, a Chinese affairs newsletter, wrote.
An economist by training, Zhang, now 75, rose through the ranks of the party and government. He served as governor of Shandong, the coastal province, and then as party secretary in Tianjin, the provincial port city on the Bohai Sea. As Deputy Prime Minister from 2013-18, he was one of seven members of the Politburo’s Standing Committee, which was then, as now, led by Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
I know that for someone of your eminence, Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, you have said that you are not afraid, Peng wrote in her post, but even if I am the only one, like an egg hitting a stone, or a moth to the flame wooing himself – destruction, I’ll tell the truth about you.
Women in the media, universities and private sector in China have all come forward with allegations of sexual assault and harassment, only to be pushed back in the courts and online censorship.
Many women say that in China there is still a deeply rooted patriarchal tradition of using positions in business or government to obtain sexual favors from subordinates or other women. In 2016, the country’s top prosecutor named the exchange of power for reckless sex as one of the six traits of senior officials accused of corruption.
The prosecutor in another high-profile harassment case, Zhou Xiaoxuan, posted a note expressing his condolences to Peng, illustrating how widespread the accusation became despite the censorship. I hope she is safe and sound, she wrote.
Zhou, who accused a prominent television host of sexual harassment four years earlier in 2018, has emerged as a precursor to China’s fledgling #MeToo movement and also a victim of the social and legal challenges women face. In September, a Beijing court ruled that she had submitted insufficient evidence to prove her case against anchor Zhu Jun, who had charged her with defamation.
Zhang retired in 2018 when, according to Pengs’ account, the two resumed a relationship that had started when he served in Tianjin, which would have been between 2007-12. She said he first attacked her after inviting her to play tennis with him and his wife. I never gave permission that afternoon, crying the whole time, she wrote, without specifying when exactly the attack took place.
At that point, she boomed through a professional career that would take her to a No. 1 position in doubles with the Womens Tennis Association in 2014 and as high as 14th as a singles player.
With her doubles partner, Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan, she won the championship at Wimbledon in 2013 and again at the French Open in 2014. That year she reached the semifinals of the US Open in singles. She remains ranked 189th in singles and 248th in doubles, and last played at the Qatar Total Open in February 2020, the association said.
She was one of the athletes who broke out of the nation’s sports system, which mandated that most train under state coaches and give most of their earnings, even from endorsements, back to the state. She was one of the first to reach an agreement to allow her to train and travel alone and keep a greater share of the income.
Her post continued to circulate in screenshots and other posts even after it was deleted, evidence of the resonance accusations like hers in Chinese society.
The censorship isn’t working, said L, the activist. She added that while it was important for people to discuss the issue, changing policies is the most difficult.
