Women’s basketball earns votes to win regular season and tournament in preseason poll





CLEVELAND – – The Ball State women’s basketball team earned one vote to win the regular season title and one vote to claim the conference tournament championship in the 2021-22 Mid-American Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll. Overall, it was a very even poll for the season, with the league’s 12 head coaches split between five different teams to win both titles. Ohio goes into the year as the favorite for the regular season title with 132 points and four votes in first place, while Buffalo is the favorite to claim the tournament title with five votes. Ball State, which ranked ninth in this year’s preseason poll, finished the COVID-19 adjusted 2020-21 season sixth in the final standings with a MAC record of 12-8. However, BSU was one of only three teams to play all 20 conference games, with its 12 wins ranking third in the MAC. After taking a 122-26 win over Oakland City in Wednesday’s exhibition game, the Cardinals officially open the 2021-22 season on Tuesday (Nov. 9) with an 11:30 a.m. tip against Milwaukee for Field Trip Day at Worthen Arena. 2021-2022 MAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll (First Place Vote) 1. Ohio 132 points (4 votes for first place)

2. Bowling Green 124 points (3)

3. Buffalo 123 points (3)

4. Kent State 102 points

5. East Michigan 83 points (1)

6. Central Michigan 80 points

7. Northern Illinois 79 points

8. Toledo 67 points

9. Ball State 65 points (1)

10. West Michigan 31 points

11. Miami 27 points

12. Akron 23 points MAC Tournament Champion: Buffalo (5),Ohio (3), BGSU (2), Ball State (1), EMU (1) Preseason All-MAC First Team Dyaisha Fair, Buffalo, Junior, Guard

Molly Davis, Central Michigan, Junior, Guard

Areanna Combs, Eastern Michigan, R-Senior, Guard

Cierra (CeCe) Hooks, Ohio, Senior, Guard

Erica Johnson, Ohio, R-Junior, Guard Preseason All-MAC Second Team Lexi Fleming, Bowling Green, sophomore, security guard

Nila Blackford, Kent State, Junior, Striker

Peyton Scott, Miami, Junior, Guard

Chelby Koker, Northern Illinois, Junior, Guard

Quinesha Lockett, Toledo, Junior, Guard/Forward

