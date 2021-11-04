FANTASY Dashboard – Match 13 – FanCode ECS Italy Super Series





Kin-XI Last five matches: WWWLL (Average score for 112, average score against 109) FRIEND Last five matches: LWL NR L (Average score for 107, average score against 114) KINGS XI (KIN-XI) Captain: Jaipal Singh wicket keeper: Manjeet Singh | Projected top four: Vikas Kumar, Malkeet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Jagmeet Singh Projected opening Bowlers: Vikas Kumar, Noman Ali Spin options: Jagmeet Singh, Jaipal Singh KINGS XI main players: Simranjit Singh |, classic batter, plays the straight drive and pull shot very well, the right-hander was in red hot form at FanCode ECS Italy Bologna played some extraordinary punches, has not yet shown that form, is the second highest scorer for KIN-XI collected 65 runs, including a 30* match winning knockout of 22 balls. Vikas Kumar, big hitter, likes to cut and pull, highest scorer for KIN-XI with 148 runs in four games, including an unbeaten 55 from 30 balls. He also took FIVE wickets. Noman Ali, fast bowler, kills with his extra pace hindering the batsmen, swings the ball away from right-handers, has scalped FIVE wickets in four games. Jaswinder Singh, right arm medium pacer, best wicket taker for KIN-XI picking up SEVEN pickets in four games with a best return of 4-15. Jagmeet Singh, left arm off spinner, joint second highest wicket taker for KIN-XI scalping SIX wickets in four games at a bargain rate of just 7.25. VENICE (VEN) Captain: Nazmul Haque wicket keeper: SojunIslam Projected top four: Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed, Miah Alamin, Rajib Miah Projected opening Bowlers: Shagar Choquder, Muhammad Asif Spin options: Nazmul Haque, Hosan Ahmed The main players of VENEZIA: Nazmul Haque, captain, powerful batter on the ground, loves playing the pull shot, leading runs scorer at FanCode ECS Italy Venice. Second highest scorer for VEN who collected 101 runs in five innings. Hosan Ahmed, sensible batter, top runscorer for VEN who scored 129 runs in five innings. Miah Alamin |, leading wicket taker in the tournament so far who scalped 11 wickets, including a HAT-TRICK against FT on Monday. Also scored 47 runs. Rajib Miah, talented all-rounder, collected 87 runs with a strike rate of 207 and collected FIVE wickets in six games. The two unbeaten teams from Bologna and Venice, Kings XI and Venezia respectively, are struggling to repeat their performance in this Super Series. Although VEN leads KIN-XI with an extra point after a washout on Wednesday, VEN will have to be at its best to outdo KIN-XI. Match Prediction: Kings XI (KIN-XI) to take a narrow win. Tune in for the live action from Rome Monday to Saturday from * 0830 CET * 0730 GMT * 1300 IS. Connect with the ECN on our Official Telegram Channel

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ecn.cricket/series/fancode-ecs-italy-super-series-2021-2164/news/fantasy-dashboard-match-13-fancode-ecs-italy-super-series-t10-cricket-live The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

