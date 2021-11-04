Football Quiz: Snipers, XXX and the Simpsons the game on screen | Football





Do you think you know your football? In the first weeks of the lockdown the snow storm started conducting online quizzes, the result is The Quizzard: The Blizzard Quiz book, which is available in print or digital form. This quiz is a selection of the kind of questions you can expect. After all, it’s purposely hard that this is The Blizzard. Guardian readers can buy a copy of The Quizzard for the discounted price of 6.99 (print version) or 5 (digital) by entering the code GQUIZ at checkout. Good luck. 1.Which footballer has the line ‘Hands on the hilt, stupid!’ in the 2017 Guy Ritchie movie King Arthur? To reveal 2.Which player, who won the Ballon d’Or that year, was shot by a sniper during a match in the 1977 film Skytten? To reveal 3.Who is played by Timothy Spall in The Damned United? To reveal 4.Which football player stopped a robbery in XXX: the Return of Xander Cage, starring Samuel L Jackson and Vin Diesel, by kicking a napkin holder in the attacker’s face? To reveal 5.Which former Leicester and Aston Villa player appeared on a TV screen in the background of the 2001 film Hannibal? To reveal 6.Which football player spoke the voice of Clark Kent in the French version of the Lego Superman movie? To reveal 7.What nationality was the main character in Goal? To reveal 8.Which World Cup winner has a cameo as a doctor in the 2014 Eddie Redmayne film The Theory of Everything? To reveal 9.Which former football player did Marco play in the 2001 film Swordfish, which starred Halle Berry, John Travolta, Hugh Jackman and Don Cheadle? To reveal 10.Which Ipswich goalkeeper starred in goal for Germany in the 1981 John Huston film Escape to Victory? To reveal 11.Which football player voiced the character Frank McCay in the German version of the 2013 Disney film Monsters University? To reveal 12.Which two countries play against each other in Springfield in the Simpsons’ famous take on football? To reveal 13.David Pleat’s commentary of Southampton conceding a falsely disallowed goal in a 1996 FA Cup quarter-final at Manchester United can be heard in two separate episodes of the long-running British crime drama Silent Witness? To reveal 14.In Anthony Minghella’s 1996 film The English Patient, Kip and Hana find the effects of Hardy, the bomb disposal expert played by Kevin Whateley, wearing a football scarf from which club? To reveal 15.Which former Liverpool player is played by Dougray Scott in the 2011 film United? To reveal

