Sports
Combining tennis, sex and politics in China’s #MeToo scandal
Chinese authorities have quashed virtually all online discussions of sexual assault allegations allegedly leveled by a Chinese professional tennis star against a former top government official, demonstrating how sensitive the ruling Communist Party is to such allegations.
In a lengthy social media post that quickly disappeared, Peng Shuai wrote that Zhang Gaoli, a former deputy prime minister and member of the all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee, had forced her to have sex despite repeated refusals after playing tennis for three years. past . Her post also said that they had sex once seven years ago and that she had feelings for him after that.
A former top doubles player, Peng has won 23 tour-level doubles titles, including Grand Slams at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014.
The Associated Press was unable to verify the authenticity of her post, posted late Tuesday night by her verified account on Weibo, a leading Chinese social media platform. The post was removed shortly after, and a Weibo search for Peng’s account is now yielding no results. Neither she nor Zhang were available for comment.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM
The accusation is the first against a prominent government official since China’s #MeToo movement emerged in 2018 before being largely suppressed by authorities the same year. Previous allegations have been limited to the media, advocacy groups and academia.
The Communist Party’s response illustrates its determination to control public discourse and curb social movements that they can’t be sure will control. While social media is ubiquitous in China, it remains firmly under party control.
Screenshots of the post are circulating on Twitter, which has been blocked in China, reviving discussion on that platform about gender relations in China, where men dominate the top of politics and business.
In the post, Peng, 35, wrote that Zhang, now 75, and his wife had arranged to play tennis in Beijing about three years ago and that he later took her to a room in his house where the attack took place.
“I was so scared that afternoon, never thought this could happen,” the post says.
Rumors and foreign reports of affairs between younger women and senior officials have long been the basis of Chinese politics, starting with the founder of the People’s Republic, Mao Zedong.
Cases brought against current and former officials under party leader and President Xi Jinping’s decade-long anti-corruption campaign also often include allegations of “lustful lifestyle,” along with bribery and abuse of their positions.
Zhang retired in 2018 and has largely disappeared from public life, as is common with former Chinese officials.
Peng has not played at the highest level since the Qatar Open in February 2020. In singles, she reached the semifinals of the 2014 US Open and the round of 16 at the subsequent Australian Open, but she has not played at any major since Wimbledon. made it past the third round. in 2017.
The Communist Party is increasingly cracking down on civil society, including the #MeToo movement, which is struggling to gain traction in the country.
Zhou Xiaoxuan, a former intern with China’s state broadcaster CCTV, was pushed by bystanders in September as she went to court in a case against a well-known presenter.
Since then, the movement has been largely shut down by authorities as activists found their online posts censored and pressured by authorities to hold protests.
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/sports/tennis-sex-and-politics-combine-in-chinese-metoo-scandal
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]