Hockey Hall of Fame crosses out Brad Aldrich’s name on Blackhawks’ Stanley Cup





The Hockey Hall of Fame has crossed out the name of former Chicago Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich on the team’s 2009-10 Stanley Cup, the Hall confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday. Aldrich’s name was covered in X’s on Sunday, the same day the 2021 Cup-winning Tampa Bay Lightning added their names. Aldrich, who worked for the Blackhawks when they won the 2010 Cup, was accused of sexually assaulting former player Kyle Beach during that postseason run. An investigative report from law firm Jenner & Block released last week examined the validity of lawsuits filed by Beach in May alleging Chicago mishandled its allegations against Aldrich. The report’s findings were that the Blackhawks’ senior leadership did not act immediately when approached by Beach and allowed Aldrich to resign from the organization three weeks after the cup victory. Three years later, Aldrich was convicted in Michigan of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 16-year-old and sentenced to nine months in prison. Chicago owner Rocky Wirtz first asked the Hall to “consider” Aldrich’s name via a formal letter on Oct. 29. Wirtz wrote that, “while nothing can undo what he did, leaving his name on the most prestigious trophy in the sport seems wrong.” Wirtz went on to say that it was the Blackhawks’ “moral belief” that “out of respect for every player who has made sacrifices to earn their place in history,” Aldrich should no longer be represented. “Names have been engraved for years and then changed,” Wirtz wrote. “Taking a stance on Aldrich’s unforgivable behavior should mean erasing his name from the cup.” Aldrich’s removal is just the latest fallout from the Chicago scandal. Since Beach revealed himself as “John Doe” and made his story of Aldrich’s abuse public, Stan Bowman resigned as general manager and president of hockey operations in Chicago and former Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville resigned as coach of the Florida Panthers. This story uses information from The Associated Press.

