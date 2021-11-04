Sports
Wisconsin Badgers Football: Keys to Victory at Rutgers
Wisconsin Badgers football is piping hot right now, after two wins over top-25 teams and mastering their fate in the Big Ten West. However, that doesn’t mean the season is over and Wisconsin has to prepare for a road test again, this time against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights who have been an enigmatic team on both sides of football all season.
What do the Badgers have to do to get away with a win in this place? Let’s take a look.
Be patient with the running game
Looking at Rutgers’ numbers this year, their defense was really a mystery to figure out. They are a unit best described as hot and cold, especially against flight. In two top-ten strikes in Syracuse and Michigan, the Knights’ defense allowed only 67 and 112 yards to the ground in those two games.
However, when confronted with Michigan state and Ohio state both teams were able to go ahead. Last week Rutgers held up well against a heavy ground attack in Illinois, so it will be interesting how they perform here against another good test in Wisconsin.
For the Badgers, I think patience in the run game will be key. Obviously, they have no problem keeping up with the ground attack if it works. However, if the run game gets a bit stuck, will the staff continue? I think so, and I think that will be important.
Early on I saw this Rutgers rush defense doing everything in their power to stop the run and have some success. They have been a group that has dealt with some talented units and has done so early on.
However, I think Wisconsin will have to keep leaning and weary this group with Braelon Allen. Allen’s 240-pound battering ram frame should allow Wisconsin to tire this group and expose Rutgers’ defensive problems in the tackling department where they’ve struggled this year. I think things fill up early, but in the end Allen would have to wear Rutgers down and break tackles and break some big plays and put this game away.
Attack this struggling front
Last week we saw a stifling performance from this Wisconsin defense in their win over Iowa. It seemed like every game the Badgers had Nick Herbig, Leo Chenal or Jack Sanborn somewhere in the Iowa backfield. At times it seemed as if the Hawkeyes front was just mentally exhausted, trying to slow down every look. That same feat is possible again this week as Rutgers continues to treat offensive line injuries.
The Scarlet Knights have suffered some injuries on the offensive line and they were two starters behind Raiqwon ONeal and Reggie Sutton for much of the year. In turn, they have faced the problem of finding plausible backups to fill it, something they just don’t seem to have yet in a program that is building.
As in Wisconsin, Rutgers had to shake their offensive line a lot to try and keep the ship from sinking completely. The Knights were better against Illinois after a bye, but that’s Illinois, and this defense in Wisconsin will be a very different test.
If the Badgers want to get out of here with a win, they’re going to have to do what they’ve been doing all year and just overwhelm a front that can’t handle this kind of pressure. I have no doubt Wisconsin will stop the Rutgers run game so if they can get home to the passing game and confuse this line as they try to protect they should be able to swarm out and suffocate a unit that just isn’t made to defend a defense attack like this.
Play a clean game
Last week, Wisconsin did a great job of not letting special team turnover and mistakes hurt them. In fact, the adversary took on that role, and look what it did for Wisconsin! Crazy to think sales and blunders hurt you, right? Again, that key will be important this week as the Badgers take on a Rutgers team that plays fairly clean.
As of this week, Rutgers has done a good job playing clean football. In the revenue division, they are ranked number 5 in revenue loss and number 26 in revenue margin. Wisconsin has done better lately, but they are still number 115 in sales margin and number 116 in loss of sales, so still a very significant difference. In addition, Rutgers has done very well in terms of penalties as the Knights are in the top fifteen in terms of penalty yards and penalty yards per game.
As you can see, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano is very focused on playing clean football at Rutgers. With a program like Rutgers, you can’t afford to make sloppy mistakes because the talent may not go that deep to make them right. The Badgers are much more talented, but when they make stupid mistakes in the turnover department or take stupid penalties, you let a team like Rutgers, who play with a lot of spirit and energy, hang out in this game. Rutgers is no longer a bottom feeder in college football, so focus and attention to detail must be there from the jump.
Sources
2/ https://www.buckys5thquarter.com/2021/11/3/22759179/wisconsin-badgers-football-keys-to-victory-at-rutgers-scarlet-knights-big-ten-football
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]