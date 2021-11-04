Wisconsin Badgers Football: Keys to Victory at Rutgers

Wisconsin Badgers football is piping hot right now, after two wins over top-25 teams and mastering their fate in the Big Ten West. However, that doesn’t mean the season is over and Wisconsin has to prepare for a road test again, this time against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights who have been an enigmatic team on both sides of football all season.

What do the Badgers have to do to get away with a win in this place? Let’s take a look.

Be patient with the running game

Looking at Rutgers’ numbers this year, their defense was really a mystery to figure out. They are a unit best described as hot and cold, especially against flight. In two top-ten strikes in Syracuse and Michigan, the Knights’ defense allowed only 67 and 112 yards to the ground in those two games.

However, when confronted with Michigan state and Ohio state both teams were able to go ahead. Last week Rutgers held up well against a heavy ground attack in Illinois, so it will be interesting how they perform here against another good test in Wisconsin.

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

For the Badgers, I think patience in the run game will be key. Obviously, they have no problem keeping up with the ground attack if it works. However, if the run game gets a bit stuck, will the staff continue? I think so, and I think that will be important.

Early on I saw this Rutgers rush defense doing everything in their power to stop the run and have some success. They have been a group that has dealt with some talented units and has done so early on.

However, I think Wisconsin will have to keep leaning and weary this group with Braelon Allen. Allen’s 240-pound battering ram frame should allow Wisconsin to tire this group and expose Rutgers’ defensive problems in the tackling department where they’ve struggled this year. I think things fill up early, but in the end Allen would have to wear Rutgers down and break tackles and break some big plays and put this game away.

Attack this struggling front

Last week we saw a stifling performance from this Wisconsin defense in their win over Iowa. It seemed like every game the Badgers had Nick Herbig, Leo Chenal or Jack Sanborn somewhere in the Iowa backfield. At times it seemed as if the Hawkeyes front was just mentally exhausted, trying to slow down every look. That same feat is possible again this week as Rutgers continues to treat offensive line injuries.

Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon College Football

The Scarlet Knights have suffered some injuries on the offensive line and they were two starters behind Raiqwon ONeal and Reggie Sutton for much of the year. In turn, they have faced the problem of finding plausible backups to fill it, something they just don’t seem to have yet in a program that is building.

As in Wisconsin, Rutgers had to shake their offensive line a lot to try and keep the ship from sinking completely. The Knights were better against Illinois after a bye, but that’s Illinois, and this defense in Wisconsin will be a very different test.

If the Badgers want to get out of here with a win, they’re going to have to do what they’ve been doing all year and just overwhelm a front that can’t handle this kind of pressure. I have no doubt Wisconsin will stop the Rutgers run game so if they can get home to the passing game and confuse this line as they try to protect they should be able to swarm out and suffocate a unit that just isn’t made to defend a defense attack like this.

Play a clean game

Last week, Wisconsin did a great job of not letting special team turnover and mistakes hurt them. In fact, the adversary took on that role, and look what it did for Wisconsin! Crazy to think sales and blunders hurt you, right? Again, that key will be important this week as the Badgers take on a Rutgers team that plays fairly clean.

As of this week, Rutgers has done a good job playing clean football. In the revenue division, they are ranked number 5 in revenue loss and number 26 in revenue margin. Wisconsin has done better lately, but they are still number 115 in sales margin and number 116 in loss of sales, so still a very significant difference. In addition, Rutgers has done very well in terms of penalties as the Knights are in the top fifteen in terms of penalty yards and penalty yards per game.

Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

As you can see, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano is very focused on playing clean football at Rutgers. With a program like Rutgers, you can’t afford to make sloppy mistakes because the talent may not go that deep to make them right. The Badgers are much more talented, but when they make stupid mistakes in the turnover department or take stupid penalties, you let a team like Rutgers, who play with a lot of spirit and energy, hang out in this game. Rutgers is no longer a bottom feeder in college football, so focus and attention to detail must be there from the jump.