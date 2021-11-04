Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai accuses ex-top official of sexual assault

Former No. 1 tennis player in doubles Peng Shuai, one of China’s biggest sports stars, has publicly accused a former senior Chinese official of forcing her to have sex several years ago in a social media post that was later deleted.

Most important points: Chinese tennis star has accused a former senior Chinese official of sexual assault

Chinese tennis star has accused a former senior Chinese official of sexual assault Ms Peng published the allegation on a social media post that was later deleted

Ms Peng published the allegation on a social media post that was later deleted The ABC has contacted the Chinese government and its embassy in Canberra for comment

According to a screenshot from her verified Weibo account late Tuesday, Ms. Peng told the former official:forced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship.

The post was deleted about half an hour after it was published, although searches for Ms. Peng’s name on the tightly controlled internet in China increased after it was posted, and screenshots were shared between private WeChat groups and via iMessage.

The internet in China is heavily censored and the private lives of top leaders are a particularly sensitive topic.

Ms Peng, who said in the post she could not provide evidence to back up her allegations, did not respond to a request for comment sent to her Weibo account.

Sports marketing agency APG, which claims to represent her on its website, did not respond to a request for comment.

China’s State Council Information Bureau did not immediately respond to requests for comment, including from the alleged perpetrator.

When asked at a regular daily briefing on the Weibo mail, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said he was not aware of the matter and that “this is not an issue related to foreign affairs.” Affairs”.

On Wednesday, searches for Ms. Peng’s name on Weibo yielded no results. ( Reuters: Toby Melville )

Weibo and Tencent, which operate WeChat, have not responded to requests for comment.

Sexual harassment and assault were rarely discussed publicly in China for many years, until a #MeToo movement kicked off in 2018 when a student in Beijing publicly accused her professor of sexual harassment.

That spread to non-governmental organizations, media and other industries.

Most ‘dramatic’ repression on social media in years

A Weibo timescale feature showed that a hashtag by the name of Peng Shuai, which had little to no mentions before Tuesday, has been viewed more than 20 million times since her post.

Discussions about the hashtag increased around the time of Ms. Peng’s post, but later collapsed when posts on the topic were removed.

Fergus Ryan said the social media censorship was probably one of the most “dramatic” in years. ( Reuters: Peter Kujundzic )

Fergus Ryan, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI), told the ABC that Chinese social media platforms apply a different standard of censorship to online discussions targeting senior political officials.

“The idea is for the top leaders in the Chinese system to be completely untouchable and spotless,” Ryan said.

Chinese MeToo movement fights on Xiaoxuan has sued one of China’s biggest media stars over sexual harassment allegations in what is a landmark MeToo case for the country. read more

“While there has been some kind of burgeoning #MeToomovement in China, many of the people accused of impropriety have generally not been at this level, so this is quite a momentous phenomenon that we are seeing here.”

Early Wednesday, searches for Ms. Peng’s name on Weibo yielded no results and discussions on the topic were blocked.

Users of WeChat and QQ, another chat app, were unable to send the screenshots to each other.

While Ms. Peng’s Weibo account remained available, with previous posts visible, the commenting and reposting features were disabled.

Mr Ryan said Chinese social media censors were gearing up and undertaking what was probably one of the most “dramatic” crackdowns on social media in years.

“When people start discussing a politically sensitive issue like this on their platforms, they need to knock down the hammer very quickly.”

Ms. Peng was the world No. 1 in doubles in 2014, the first Chinese player to achieve a top position, after winning the doubles titles at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014.

The ABC has contacted the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the embassy in Canberra for comment.

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Watch Duration: 5 minutes 26 seconds 5 m How China keeps control of its people’s social media

ABC/Reuters