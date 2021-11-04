Hockey Hall of Fame Covers Former Chicago Assistant Brad Aldrich’s Name on Stanley Cup

Brad Aldrich no longer appears in the Stanley Cup.

The Hockey Hall of Fame confirmed in an email to The Canadian Press on Wednesday that the disgraced former Chicago video coach’s name is now covered by X’s on the trophy.

Aldrich is accused of sexually abusing player Kyle Beach during the run-up to the 2010 title.

Chicago owner Rocky Wirtz wrote a letter to Hall of Fame president Lanny McDonald last week saying that Aldrich’s conduct disqualified him from participating in the Cup, and that the team made a mistake by submit his name.

The Hall of Fame cannot remove a name from the Stanley Cup, but can engrave a series of X’s to cover it up.

Winnipeg Jets GM Apologizes For Not Acting On Kyle Beach’s Sexual Assault Complaint Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff apologized for his inaction as Chicagos assistant general manager after hearing of Kyle Beach’s sexual assault complaint against a Chicago video bus. 2:00

McDonald spoke with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly on Friday about Wirtz’s letter, according to a statement from de Hall last week.

“The parties agree that this request is appropriate and that they will continue to engage in further dialogue, including with the Stanley Cup administrators, on how best to implement this request,” the statement said.

Wednesday’s move comes in the wake of a damning report released last week detailing how Chicago’s senior leadership mishandled the charges against Aldrich more than a decade ago.

The independent law firm review was commissioned by the team in response to two lawsuits filed against the franchise related to Aldrich, one by Beach for alleged sexual assault in 2010, and another by a former high school student, the former aide. of Chicago, was convicted of assault in Michigan.

Chicago general manager Stan Bowman, CEO Al MacIsaac and Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville, who was behind the Chicago bench at the time of the allegations, all resigned last week after the report was released.

Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff Bowman’s assistant and Chicago’s senior director of hockey operations from 2009 to 2011 was acquitted of any wrongdoing by Bettman after a meeting last week.