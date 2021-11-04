Koharu Joins DOA Xtreme Venus Vacation Cast of Characters

The Japanese version of DOA Xtreme Venus Vacation added a new girl named Koharu to the ever-expanding roster of characters. The 18-year-old is a student in training to become a manager of a traditional Japanese inn. She is voiced by Maria Naganawa. People may recognize her as Laffey in Azur Lane and Kanna in Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid.

A trailer for Koharu has also been posted on the official post DOA Xtreme Venus Vacation Youtube Channel:

Koharu’s hobbies are cleaning, table tennis and classical Japanese literature. Those who want to crochet her should buy V-stones. You can then use them in the gacha banner to earn her.

Even though Johren announced that Venus Vacation would be available on their website, the game is still region-bound in western territories. While a Steam version is also listed, it is also still region locked.

The title was first released in 2017 as a spin-off of the gacha game Dead or alive series of fighting games. Depending on luck, players can get a number of DOA Xtreme Venus Vacation outfits and accessories, the latter of which can be upgraded to directly affect characters’ stats. Players take on the role of the owner, who can interact with characters and play mini-games such as beach volleyball and rock climbing.

Dead or Alive Xtreme Venus Holiday is currently not available in the west. The game is free to play and available on Windows PC in Japan and select Asian countries.