Baseball announces 2022 schedule – University of Texas Athletics





Austin, Texas Texas Baseball has announced its schedule for 2022, with 31 home games at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, starting with a three-game run against Rice. Official game times and TV designations will be released at a later date. The Longhorns open the season with a three-game run against the Rice Owls, February 18-20, before heading out for the first midweek games of the year. Texas will face Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 22-23 at Whataburger Field. Texas returns to UFCU Disch-Falk to host Alabama, February 25-27, for the teams’ first game since the 1983 College World Series. The month of March kicks off with 10-for-11 games away from home and includes some tough road tests. After a midweek in Sam Houston on March 1, the Longhorns will return to the Shriners Children’s College Classic at Minute Maid Park to take on Tennessee, LSU and UCLA. The Longhorns will play back-to-back midweek games against Texas State, at San Marcos on March 8 and at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on March 9. Texas heads to the state of South Carolina for five games in a row, starting with a series in South Carolina, March 11-13. The Longhorns also face College of Charleston on March 15 and Citadel on March 16. After a weekend series against Incarnate Word at home, the Longhorns enter the Big 12 Conference game with road series against Texas Tech (March 25-27) and Oklahoma (April 1-3). In between those road series, Texas welcomes Texas A&M at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Tuesday, March 29. The Longhorns play the Big 12 series against TCU (April 8-10), Baylor (April 22-24), Oklahoma State (April 29-May 1) and Kansas (May 19-21) at UFCU Disch-Falk Field . Texas also travels to Kansas State (April 14-16) and West Virginia (May 6-8) in league games. Texas concludes the regular season with five consecutive home games, starting with Texas Southern on May 10 for a farewell weekend. The Longhorns then host Sam Houston on May 17 and Kansas to close out the regular season. The Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship will be played May 25-29 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

