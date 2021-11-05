NCAA Football Odds: Tennessee-Kentucky Line in Motion

We are already in week 10 of the college football season. You know the regular season is coming to an end when we have college football games on Tuesday and Wednesday. Midweek football is beautiful, but also bittersweet.

Not much on the agenda for this week in terms of marquees. Nevertheless, it is college football and every game can have a big impact. The committee released its ranking on Tuesday and now it’s a dogfight to get into the top four. What games have seen early week line movement?

Tennessee gets great love

The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off their farewell week and before that they lost consecutive games to Ole Miss and Alabama. They opened the week as 3-point road underdogs against Kentucky.

The Wildcats opened their season with a 6-0 record, but they too have lost back-to-back games. The Wildcats have lost to Georgia and Mississippi State in their last two games.

Hendon Hooker and the Tennessee Volunteers are getting support in the betting market early in the week. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

After opening as a field goal underdog, Tennessee has gotten great support and pushed this line all the way down to a pick’em.

Tennessee’s offense was good under freshman head coach Josh Heupel. They rank 22nd in points per game and 13th in total yards per game. This amounts to a classic strength-versus-strength matchup, as Kentucky is built around its defense. The question is whether the Kentucky offense will be able to do enough.

Miami, Wisconsin and Ohio State get love as favorites

Three popular shows entered the week as favorites, and they have become bigger favorites as the week has gone on.

The Miami Hurricanes opened as 9.5 point favorites against Georgia Tech. The Hurricanes are now favorites of 10.5 points. Miami was another team under quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. They won as 9-point underdogs against Pittsburgh last week.

Wisconsin has also turned their season around after a very disappointing start. After losing three of their first four games, they have surpassed Illinois, Army, Purdue and Iowa with a combined score of 101-34. They are currently 13.5 points favorites against Rutgers after opening as 12-point favorites. It is hard to imagine that Rutgers would score much in this.

Ohio State defeated Penn State last weekend, but never threatened to cover the 18.5-point spread. They are big favorites again this week, currently they are like a 15.5-point road favorite against Nebraska. Ohio State is looking from the outside in when it comes to the playoffs after the commission’s first rankings are released.

Mid-week line movement

As mentioned, this is one of the best times of the year as we get football on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. These standalone games get a lot of betting actions, which can cause drastic line moves.

For Wednesday night we have two matches and the totals have seen the most significant movement as people are looking for MACtion fireworks.

The total in Central Michigan-West Michigan is up to 65.5 points after opening at 62. Western Michigan opened as a 10-point favorite, but the Broncos are now just a 9-point favorite.

It’s a similar situation for Northern Illinois-Kent state, where the total goes up to 70 points after opening at 67.5. Kent State opened as a 4.5-point favorite, but the Golden Flashes are only a 3.5-point favorite.

For Thursday’s game Louisiana is now a 12 point favorite after the line opened with the Ragin’ Cajuns as a 10.5-point favorite.

Other Notable Moves