Tennis star accuses former deputy prime minister of China of sexual assault

Chinese authorities have crushed virtually all online discussions of sexual assault allegations against a former top government official, demonstrating how sensitive the ruling Communist Party is to such accusations.

In a lengthy social media post that quickly disappeared, professional player Peng Shuai wrote that Zhang Gaoli, a former deputy prime minister and member of the party’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee, had forced her to have sex despite her repeated refusals after a game of tennis. between the two of them three years ago. Her post also stated that they had had sex once before, seven years ago, and that she had feelings for him after that.

A former top doubles player, Peng has won 23 tour-level doubles titles, including Grand Slam championships at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014.

The Associated Press was unable to verify the authenticity of her post, posted late Tuesday night by her verified account on Weibo, a leading Chinese social media platform. The post was removed shortly afterwards and a Weibo search for Pengs account now yields no results. Neither she nor Zhang were available for comment.

The accusation is the first against a prominent government official since China’s #MeToo movement emerged in 2018 before being largely suppressed by authorities the same year. Previous allegations have been confined to the media, interest groups and academia.

The Communist Party’s response illustrates its grip on public debate and its determination to curb social movements that it cannot control with certainty. While social media is ubiquitous in China, it remains firmly under party control.

Screenshots of the post are circulating on Twitter, which has been blocked in China, reviving the platform’s discussion of gender relations in China, where men dominate the top of politics and business.

In the post attributed to her, Peng, 35, wrote that Zhang, now 75, and his wife had arranged to play tennis in Beijing about three years ago and that he later took her to a room in his house where the attack took place.

I was so scared that afternoon, never thought this could happen, the post says.

Rumors and foreign reports of affairs between younger women and senior officials have long been the basis of Chinese politics, starting with the founder of the People’s Republic, Mao Zedong.

Cases against current and former officials under party leader and President Xi Jinping’s decades-long anti-corruption campaign also often include allegations of lascivious lifestyles, along with bribery and abuse of their positions.

Zhang retired in 2018 and has largely disappeared from public life, as is common with former senior Chinese officials.

Peng has not played in the top division since the Qatar Open in February 2020. In singles, she reached the semifinals of the 2014 US Open and the fourth round at the subsequent Australian Open, but has not progressed to any major tournament since Wimbledon then the third round. in 2017.

The Communist Party is increasingly cracking down on civil society, including the #MeToo movement, which is struggling to gain traction in the country.

Zhou Xiaoxuan, a former intern with China’s state broadcaster CCTV, was pushed by bystanders in September as she went to court in a case against a well-known television host.

Since then, the movement has been largely shut down by authorities as activists found their online posts censored and pressured by authorities to hold protests.