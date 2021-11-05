Tim Benz: Derek Schooley prepares for Robert Morris ‘championship game’ next Sunday

Fall weekends have become very difficult for Dere Schooley.

The Robert Morris University men’s hockey coach currently has a void in his life. Those days are mostly devoted to coaching his Colonials in Atlantic Hockey games. In a normal season, his team would now have six to eight games to his name and knee-deep in conference play.

Not this fall, though. That’s because in May, men’s and women’s ice hockey programs were axed for budgetary reasons by Robert Morris president Dr. Chris Howard and the university’s board of directors.

Since then, players, staff, alumni and fans have been trying to raise money so that the teams can be restored.

This weekend, however, Schooley is scratching that coaching itch. And he considers this game to be a big game.

For a different kind of reason.

“This is my championship game,” Schooley said this week. “This is it. This is the only thing we have prepared for. This is the only big event. This is the championship game for our program.”

The men’s and women’s hockey teams — in collaboration with the Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation – to be organize a charity hockey game at the UPMC Sports complex Lemieux this Sunday at 3 pm Yield from ticket sales and a corresponding auction will go to attempts to revive the programs next year.

Auction items include: autographed jerseys and equipment from around the NHL and college hockey and rounds of golf.

Participating players include ex-penguins such as Ryan Malone, Colby Armstrong, Phil Bourque and Eric Tangradi. Former Steelers Brett Keisel and Shaun Suisham also skate. So are Penguins broadcasters Josh Getzoff and Steve Mears, several other media types, team mascots and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto.

They take on a team of colonial alumni dating back to 2008.

“What RMU had, it’s just sad to see both programs being taken away and completely discontinued,” Armstrong said on Tuesday’s “Breakfast With Benz” podcast. “I don’t think anyone liked it. I think it shocked a lot of people. In many ways it made no sense.”

The Colonials programs were discontinued in the wake of the women who won a conference title and the men who claimed a divisional crown in the regular season. Now Schooley is turning to fundraising efforts to revive the programs in time for next year as former players from last year’s team have transitioned to new teams via the transfer portal.

“It’s been hard,” Schooley said. “It’s been difficult for the players who don’t have a chance to play hockey this year. It was difficult for players in new schools to adapt. It was hard for myself on Friday and Saturday nights to see hockey continue.”

The teams have been told they need $1.4 million in cash and $1.4 million in pledges by December 15 to come back for next year. To date, the teams feel like they are more than halfway there. . The hope is to potentially raise another $100,000 through ticket sales, sponsorship and the auction.

Many of the participants have gone beyond just voluntary time to play. They have also taken to social media to spread the word and raise funds.

Thanks again to @Bugsy12Malone for speaking about the importance of RMU’s hockey programs and why you want them reinstated! Also thanks to the @RodPedersenShow to talk to him about it and also share your connection.#SaveRMUHockey https://t.co/Gu6TrEboLs https://t.co/XI806MpdIy — Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation (@PghCHF) October 26, 2021

You know @bkeisel99 from his time at the @steelers – but he also has a lot of experience on the ice! Who wants to see him and @armdog be reunited? Buy your tickets for the RMU Celebrity Hockey Faceoff now! November 7th @penguinsrinks! #SaveRMUHockey https://t.co/5vSUnRZbI5 pic.twitter.com/Yk5GpcolI8 — Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation (@PghCHF) October 28, 2021

Training is done with @PensJG for the RMU Celebrity Faceoff on Nov. 7 at UPMC Lemieux in Cranberry. Needless to say, in a lineup with @armdog, @ETangradi, @Bugsy12Malone, @pbourque29, @Kennedy4848 etc., stood firm and proud on the fourth line. #saveRMUhockey pic.twitter.com/FCLl0YCIOu — Steve Mears (@MearsyNHL) October 25, 2021

“The (players) and families that are screwed, the history of the program in the city and what it means for hockey, it’s a shame,” Armstrong said. “We hope that our little game and raising some money will get things right.”

That direction will hopefully be pointed again next season with an ice pack for NCAA games.

You can listen to Colby Armstrong’s full interview here.