Bloomington North’s Polverini Medals In Mexico Weightlifting

Dominik Polverini carried not only the weight in his hands, but also that on his shoulders.

The Bloomington North junior, an infield/catcher on the baseball team, has become one of the best in the country when it comes to weightlifting. So much so that he got the chance to represent the United States at the Pan American Championships in Monterrey, Mexico from August 16-23, taking home three bronze medals.

Polverini competed in the 61-kilogram weight class for boys aged 17 and under, posting a 202-pound (92 kg) lift in the jerk, 270 pounds (122 kg) in the clean and jerk, for a total of 472 pounds ( 214 kg). All three totals accounted for third place.

His weights in the snatch and clean and jerk were just below the best he’d done in practice, while the clean and jerk was the best in a competition. His grand total also brought together a career best. So there was not much more to ask of him.

“When I went in, I wanted to make my elevators that I knew I could do first, and then go for bigger numbers after calming my nerves,” Polverini said. “It was great. I got some pretty big grades there.”

And stepping on the podium to receive his medals was also a great experience. In fact, all 43 US lifters have won at least one medal in every weight class. That’s the first time that’s ever happened. The boys’ and girls’ teams were each third in the overall standings.

“Being able to stand on the podium with the flag, that was the best moment,” said Polverini. “The feeling of representing the country.”

Polverini and the Americans competed against hitchhikers from all over the world. The encounter was also a little different from the ones Polverini had been to before, as there was only one stage, rather than four or five, where all the lifts were made. So the crowd may not have been that big, but all the attention was focused on one hitchhiker.

“Every eye is watching your attempt,” Polverini said.

He traveled to the meet with his lifting coach, Wil Fleming. COVID limited their vision, of course, but they were able to hang out in the Olympic Village and watch Mexican athletes train in other sports such as badminton and table tennis.

His actual competition took place over the course of one day, with six lifts in each discipline.

“It was a great trip,” Polverini said. “A trip of a lifetime. Even beyond lifting, meeting all the members of Team USA and seeing all the different perspectives.

“The lifting, it was crazy to see how many countries there were and to have the US on your chest, lifting for them was a cool experience.”

And he’ll be able to do it again as he charts a course for the actual Olympics.

He will leave on October 1 with Team USA for Saudi Arabia where he will participate in the world championships.

“I’m very excited about that,” said Polverini. “It will be more formal because it is the world championships.

“I would love a medal, but my goal is to get to the top seven. My first goal is to make my lifts and go from there.”