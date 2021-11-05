Hokies drop match in Wake Forest





The Virginia Tech volleyball team fell to Wake Forest on Thursday afternoon, losing the game in four sets: 26-24, 15-25, 10-25, 15-25. The Demon Deacons go to 13-11 this year with a 4-9 record in conference play. Virginia Tech drops to 10-15 on the season. The Hokies jumped off to a quick start in the first set, tying the game at 14-14 and taking their biggest lead at 20-17. From there, the Demon Deacons tied the game at 24-24, but a kill of Brie Postema and Cera Powell the set ended in favor of Hokies for a 1-0 lead. Griere Hughes came out in the first set and registered four kills and a .273 attack rate. The graduate student also added a solo block to finish her first set with a team-high five points. Marisa Circle also had a solid first set, registering three kills and a .222 attack rate, which added a block assist. defensive, Logan Mosley and Maria Page each had five digs to lead the Hokies. Postema started as a setter and had nine assists in the first set and two kills on three attempts. It was all Wake Forest after the first set as the Deacs jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second and third set. The fourth set was a tighter battle as the two teams traded points to 9-9 when Wake went on a 6-0 run to take a 15-9 lead. The Demon Deacons would win the set and the match with a score of 25-15. Hughes finished her game in double digits, with 10 kills and a 0.179 pass rate. Cerchio and Powell also added six kills each. Wake Forest beat the Hokies with a .328 strike rate compared to Tech's .090. The Hokies took up four blocks that night compared to six of the Demon Deacons. Virginia Tech will return to action on Sunday, taking on Duke in Durham. The first service is set at 1:00 PM

