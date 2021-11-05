Sports
Fantasy Football Merchandise – Don’t Forget Trey Lance
Do you feel good with your fantasy football squad at 6-2 or 5-3? Are you past your farewell week roster battle? We need to focus on winning when it matters most: the fantasy playoffs.
With the playoffs just around the corner, this article outlines 12 players to trade for in the coming weeks.
Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
Hurts may not have a superlative second season as fantasy managers had hoped, but he has more fantasy points than Kyler Murray, despite being a freshman starter. Hurts, believe it or not, averages 24.5 fantasy points per game. Despite a mediocre supporting cast, his dual-threat ability gives him a high floor and a high ceiling. Hurts’ schedule from Weeks 15-17 makes him an attractive trade candidate as he faces the Washington Football Team twice and the New York Giants once. The two teams have enabled quarterbacks to score an average of 21.64 fantasy points per game.
Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
With 281.7 passing yards, 38.4 rushing yards and 29 fantasy points per game, Allen puts in impressive numbers. The schedule Allen has from weeks 15-17 should push you to do whatever it takes to acquire him, even if it won’t be cheap. With games against the Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, Allen can single-handedly propel your team to a championship. These three defenses have allowed the quarterbacks to hold up an average of 18.3 points per game. Since the Bills offense uses these matchups to increase their playoff chances, Allen could easily surpass those per game averages. Imagine pairing him with Emmanuel Sanders or Cole Beasley.
Trey Lance, QB, San Francisco 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo is still the quarterback for the 49ers, but the team has struggled for the most part in the past month and the veteran has done little to cement his position as a starter for the remainder of the season. Although Lance struggled in his Week 5 start against the Arizona Cardinals, he managed to run 89 yards on 16 carries. We expect Lance will continue to put pressure on Garoppolo each week and possibly make some starts towards the end of the season. The 49ers are designed to win now, and the No. 3 pick in this year’s draft may be what puts them over the top. Lance’s dual-threat ability is worth keeping because of week 15-17 matchups against the Falcons (21.25), Tennessee Titans (20.32), and Texans (20.44).
Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
Herbert has struggled in the last two games, averaging just 14.4 points per game. His stats since last season will probably sound familiar to you. Between Week 1 of last season and Week 5 of this season, Herbert averaged 295.6 passing yards and 26 points per game. With the attacking playmakers around him, he’s likely to bounce back sooner rather than later. From weeks 15-17, he will face the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos, a trio that averages 19.2 points per game for the position.
Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos
In last weekend’s game against the Football Team, Williams defeated Melvin Gordon III 13-11, but unfortunately Gordon was the one to score two touchdowns for the Broncos. Despite a medium offensive line in Denver, Williams has a knack for forcing missed tackles and it remains possible to see more touches down the trajectory. He currently averages 12.6 touches, 61.3 total yards, and 10.4 fantasy points. In weeks 15-17, Williams was able to surpass those per game averages against teams such as the Cincinnati Bengals (27.47), Las Vegas Raiders (25.83) and Los Angeles Chargers (27.47), all of which were in the top-12. in allowed points. run backwards.
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
Elliott is having a very good season. He averaged 20.4 chances, 97.9 total yards and 17.8 points per game. In addition to being able to live with Tony Pollard, Elliott plays for an offense leading the NFL in total yards per game with 454.9. When you consider the number of points allowed per game for running backs from the Giants (25.9), Washington (23.54) and the Cardinals (20.61), Elliott can be a valuable addition to your fantasy team as you walk behind Dallas’ solid offensive line.
James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
According to Adam Schefter, Robinson avoided a serious foot injury in the week 8 loss to the Seahawks. From Week 1 of last season through Week 7 of this season, he averaged 20.3 chances, 99.6 total yards, and 17.9 fantasy points per game. Robinson will continue to play an important role in the Jaguars’ running game and could surpass his Week 15-17 average per game against the Texans, Jets and Patriots, a trio that has earned a combined 29.1 points per game during that period. position has brought. span.
D’Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions
After Swift’s poor week 8 performance against the Eagles, you may now be able to buy him low. In addition to rushing 12 times for 27 yards, he caught five passes for 24 yards. From week 1-7, Swift averaged 18.6 chances and 19.6 points. Whether the Lions are ahead or behind, he will be actively involved as a runner or receiver. From weeks 15-17, he has several week-winning matchups against the Cardinals, Falcons and Seahawks.
Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
Renfrow has a chance to prosper after the release of Henry Ruggs III by the Raiders. While many managers are drawn to Bryan Edwards, Renfrow has been a safety valve for quarterback Derek Carr since his rookie season in 2019. This season, Renfrow averaged 7.3 goals, 5.4 receptions, 57 receiving yards and 12.8 points per game. In the absence of Ruggs, he could become the Raiders’ Cooper Kupp. From weeks 15-17, Renfrow and Las Vegas will face the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. His success against those defenders shouldn’t be a problem. This season, Renfrow has averaged 2.7 meters away per target, which is the top five receivers.
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
He has been outstanding since Lamb’s rookie season; on average, he has 7.2 goals, 4.9 receptions and 67.7 receiving yards per game. With Dak Prescott back at the helm in 2021, Lamb is thriving even more and there is much to like about his favorable schedule at the end of the season. From weeks 15-17 he will face the Giants, Washington and Cardinals. Wide receivers have averaged 39.0 points per game against these defenses. You better get your popcorn, because Lamb has the chance to put on a show for your fantasy team.
Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
Allen has been disappointing to fantasy managers so far this season, but he still averages 9.9 goals per game. With 77 yards and a touchdown last week against the Patriots, Allen caught six of the eleven goals. He will take on the Chiefs (33.9), Texans (36.7) and Broncos (33.4) in the playoffs, putting him firmly on the WR2 radar and someone not to be missed given the points per game these defenses have allowed receivers this season.
Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
At LSU, quarterback Joe Burrow and receiver Chase showed a report that quickly translated to the NFL. He leads all rookies in receiving yards (768) and averages 20.7 yards per reception and 98.3 yards per game to go along with seven receiving touchdowns. Chase is match-up proof as he takes on the Broncos, Baltimore Ravens and Chiefs between weeks 15-17.
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/fantasy/football/story/_/id/32544304/fantasy-football-trade-value-forget-trey-lance
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]