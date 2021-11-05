Hockey starts at home Slate vs Air Force





Live Statistics | live video | live audio | Game Notes| Digital program Niagara (1-5-0, 1-1-0 AHA) opens its home schedule against the Air Force Falcons (2-4-0, 0-0-0 AHA) November 5-6. The teams play Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 5 p.m. Last timeout The Purple Eagles opened conference play at Sacred Heart from October 29-30. NOW defeated the Pioneers 4-1 in game one to take the first win of the season, before going down 3-1 to the Pioneers in game two.

Ryan Cox scored twice in the opening game to record his second multi-goal game of his career. Jon Hill and Ryan Naumovsky also scored for NOW. Zac Hermann took two assists and Chris Harpur , Luke Edgerton and Albin Nilsson each deserved one.

Shane Otti was the goalscorer for Niagara in the second game. It was his second goal of his career. He was assisted by Albin Nilsson and Ryan Naumovsky . Notes from the Nest graduated student Jack Zielinski ready for his 100th career game against No. 8 North Dakota on October 9.

The Purple Eagles finished 7-12-3 overall in 2020-21 and 3-9-3-1 in Atlantic Hockey play.

The team advanced to the semifinals of the Atlantic Hockey Tournament after beating Mercyhurst 3-2 in the first round and 3-2 (2OT) and 2-1 victories over Robert Morris in a three-game quarterfinal series. The Purple Eagles lost 2-1 to AIC in the semifinals.

Josef Mysak was named to the AHA West Pod All-Rookie Team and 24 Purple Eagles were named to the AHA All-Academic Team.

Niagara returns 18 players from last year’s roster, including forwards Walker Summer and Ryan Naumovsky and goalkeeper Chad Veltri . Sommer led the team in scoring with eight goals and had a team-high 15 points and Naumovski had a team-best 10 assists. Veltri compiled a record of 5-7-2 and made 385 saves on the season and had a save percentage of .919.

The Purple Eagles welcome 12 newcomers to the team, including transfers Alexandre Roy (University of Nebraska – Omaha), Albin Nilsson (Providence College), Olivier Gauthier (Alaska Anchorage), Mike Faulkner (Hobart) and Jack De Boer (Boston University).

Chris Harpur was selected to captain Niagara for the second consecutive season, while Jack Zielinski , Jon Hill and Walker Summer alternates were named.

First year goalkeeper Jake Sibell was named AHA Preseason Rookie of the Year and became NU’s first Preseason Rookie of the Year roster since 2013. Sibell joins NU of the Aberdeen Wings of the NAHL. During the 2020-21 season, Sibell made 1,105 saves and had a save percentage of 95.2%. He recoded 11 shutouts and set a record of 43-2-1, averaging 1.19 goals against. Sibell played in 11 playoff games and went 8-2-1 with 1.93 goals against average and a save percentage of 92.9%.

Sibell was named the NAHL Goaltender of the Year and the NAHL Most Valuable Player. He had the best save percentage and goals against average in the NAHL and set NAHL single-season records in both categories. Sibell also earned the USA Hockey Junior Goalie of the Year (Doug Peterson Award) and was a NAHL All-Central Division Team and NAHL First All-Star Team roster. Stay connected with Niagara Hockey atTwitterandInstagram.Follow Niagara Athletics all year roundTwitter,Instagram,Facebook,purpleeagles.comand theNiagara Purple Eagles App.

