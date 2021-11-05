Sports
San Francisco Giants Buster Posey Retires, Citing Family, Physical Toll Of Game
Longtime star of the San Francisco Giants, Buster Posey said the desire to spend more time with his family, combined with the physical toll of playing catcher, led him to retire Thursday after a career spanning 12 years. year.
Posey, 34, was a seven-time All-Star, including in his final season hitting .304. He is the first catcher in MLB history to hit .300 or better in his senior year.
“I want to do more things with family from February to November,” Posey said at a news conference. “Physically it’s much harder now. It’s hard to enjoy it as much when there’s physical pain you’re dealing with.
“It got to the point where the things I enjoyed weren’t so cheerful anymore.”
Posey was flanked by his wife, Kristen, Giants president Greg Johnson, team president Larry Baer, and president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi.
At one point, Zaidi turned to Posey to ask a question.
“Is this certain?” he said with a laugh. “I had to ask.”
Posey joins Pete Rose as the only other player in MLB history to win Rookie of the Year (2010), an MVP (2012) and three World Series rings (2010, ’12, ’14).
Posey retired from play last year during the pandemic-shortened season. He said the free time helped inform him of his decision to retire after this season.
“It allowed me to… really, really empty the tank this year like I’ve never done before,” Posey said. “The year off probably played a part in the decision.”
Asked what he will miss most about the game, Posey replied: “No doubt the camaraderie with the teammates at the clubhouse and the thrill of winning a great game.”
However, he said his family and the physical toll of the game “were ultimately the reason why I didn’t hesitate during the year.”
Posey is known for a rule change that came about after being run over at the plate by Marlins outfielder Scott Cousins in a game in 2011. Posey suffered a fractured fibula and torn ligaments in his ankle. In 2014, the league introduced several new rules to avoid home plate collisions.
Posey caught three no-hitters, which tied for third in league history. He is one of eight catchers ever to be selected for five All-Star games, to have won an MVP and to have won at least one World Series title. Five of the other seven are in the Hall of Fame.
Posey came back to play this season to prove to himself that he could still perform at a high level after dropping in 2019 when his OPS dropped to .688.
Although Posey said he plans to return to Georgia to be closer to his family, the Giants said there will be a role for him on the team if he wants it.
“I’ll miss the people, number one,” Posey said. “I will miss not having to share that common goal or that goal that starts in February and lasts until the end of October.
“In my mind I will always be part of the Giants organization. I couldn’t tell you what the capacity is at this point… I’m very lucky to have had the season we had this year, personally and team-wise .”
Posey retires with exactly 1,500 big league hits and 158 home runs. In five years he will be eligible for the Hall of Fame.
