How Radwanska went from tennis player to successful hotel owner

Agnieszka Radwaska traveled the world as a professional tennis player for 14 years and became something of a hotel connoisseur. How many hundreds, thousands of nights on the road could that be?

That’s a good question, she said recently from her home in Warsaw, Poland. Many, many, many.

An educated guess would be in the neighborhood of 3,000.

There were times when I traveled so much, changed hotels and countries so often, that you woke up not knowing where you are, Radwanska said. Oh yes, so often.

In 2017, a year before retiring from the WTA, Radwaska solved that minor problem by creating her own hotel in Krakow. The seed of the idea came from her mother, Marta. AGA Tenis Apartments by Radwaska found on agatis-apartments.com is a complex of distinctively designed luxury apartments in the heart of the city.

Photo by AGA Tenis Apartments

I live in Warsaw and she in Krakow, a three-hour drive away, so my mothers take care of everything, Radwaska said. She does a great job because it’s not easy. Sometimes things don’t go the way you want. Sometimes things happen.

Radwanska has discovered that there is a big difference between being a guest and being a host. It’s not just about a bigger, better bathroom or a view of the park. It’s more about the staff, she explained, and the feeling that visitors have everything they need.

After staying in hotels all your life, Radwaska said, you see things from the other side. I used to ask questions as a guest and maybe sometimes I complained. Now you listen to the problems and try to make the guests happy.

It was much more involved than she or her mother had imagined.

If something is wrong,’ said Radwaska, you have to fix it. You try to make people happy because the guests are the most important part of this business.

The tennis business, Radwaska has come to understand, has helped her prepare for the hotel business. Each player at that elite level is their own CEO and makes dozens of small and large decisions every day, all aimed at improving profits.

You are alone on the field, Radwaska said. You have to struggle with so many things. Of course it’s nice to be at the top, but you have to work so much, sacrifice so many things. Everything, especially the lost matches, gives you a big lesson.

In tennis you see all the different countries, all with their different cultures. The things you learn on the field can also be used off the field. It’s a huge experience that you can use anywhere.

Radwaska’s remarkable career itself is an example of building a business from scratch.

She described the early days when broken, battered tennis sneakers were the only choice, when money was tight and travel was difficult. Her lack of a big shot dramatically affected her evolving playing style. A surprising variety of slices, lobs and drop shots made her hard to decode; variety, mobility and anticipation were her calling cards.

The Wall Street Journals Tom Perrotta once remarked that Radwaska was the most tactically honest, subtle tennis player in the world.

Photo by AGA Tenis Apartments

From 2006-18 she won 20 titles. In 2012, the year she reached the Wimbledon final, the Radwaskas ranking peaked at number 2. Her latest record of 594-269 was good, very good, for a win rate of .688.

She won the 2015 WTA Finals in Singapore and for six consecutive years, from 2011-16, she won the WTAs Fan Favorite Award. For five years, from 2013-17, she was the winner of Shot of the Year. Radwaska is considered by some experts to be the best player who has never won a major trophy.

Radwanska took her mother’s suggestion and invested some of her more than $27 million in prize money in a modern building in her hometown. Of course she was nervous.

You never know what it will be like, she said. Mainly because it is a difficult case. Krakow is a tourist city. It has So many hotels and apartments. But the idea was to try something new. It was a big change.

Radwanska is not only a hotel expert by experience, but also by training. Growing up, she studied tourism at several universities in Krakow. And building on her successes around the world, she created 10 apartments with the names and decorations of these tournament themes: Singapore, Miami, Sydney, Tokyo, Istanbul, Montreal, Beijing, Dubai, Tianjin and of course Wimbledon.

My mother’s idea, too, Radwanska said. You don’t see that anywhere. I am the first player to have some kind of hotel with the different cities. I’m glad I can be the first. It’s something nice for the people. Hotels can be the same everywhere, and this is so different.

There’s an energy there, and you can see what my career was like. Lots of souvenirs, things I got at the tournaments, the rackets, the balls. I’m always happy that people keep coming back. Some people often come to the same place. I tell people, ‘You can always try another one.

Photo by AGA Tenis Apartments

Today, at the age of 32, Radwaska often consults with her mother about the business. She still regularly plays tennis and watches the matches on television, closely following the daily movements of WTA players.

She is now a mother herself and is chasing 15-month-old son Jakub.

Another chapter in my life, she said. Also very challenging. I enjoy home, not so much traveling. I am sure I play tennis. I’ll show him the real sports, not just computer games.

The patience she gained in times of adversity helped her prepare for the global pandemic.

The arrival of COVID-19 made it very difficult, Radwanska said. People weren’t traveling and nothing happened. I’m not going to complain though, as so many had it worse.

Business is going really well, especially in holiday time, it’s usually full. It’s nice to see people traveling again, enjoying the city and the hotel. I’m really happy with that.