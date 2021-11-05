7 Men’s College Hockey Storylines to Watch in November

A wise man once said, “November brings three great things: Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and the beginning of interconference play in college hockey.” His words, not mine.

In all seriousness, November is a great time in college hockey as we get an early look at how teams stack up against rivals at the conference.For a month, we know that the NCHC is on another level, the Big Ten has some surprise teams and Hockey East is a little behind. Arizona State, Lake Superior and St. Thomas ended the month with the most games played, with 10 each.

Now things are the same.

1. Can St. Cloud State Keep Michigan From No. 1 in the Country?

St. Cloud State took Michigan’s No. 1 spot after the Wolverines fell to western Michigan in the middle of the month. The Huskies have not relinquished the rankings since then and have held it for two weeks in a row.

Michigan is stacked and his skill is apparent to the naked eye. But it ended October with two splits, one with Western Michigan (which we’ll get to later) and one with Wisconsin. For the first time in their young season, the Wolverines faced scoring problems. Despite all that, Michigan is still the No. 3 team in the nation and a favorite comes the tournament in the spring.

The difference between these two teams is experience. While Michigan is young and full of the best NHL rosters, the Huskies have been put to the test.

Michigan will be series with Michigan State, No. 16 Penn State, No. 17 Notre Dame and Niagara. St. Cloud State Bars with Colorado College, No. 9 Omaha and No. 10 Western Michigan. Neither scheme is easy. Consistency will be needed for Michigan to take back the No. 1 spot. That won’t be easy, though, as consistency is one of the hallmarks of this St. Cloud State team.

2. Will UMass turn it around?

The Minutemen opened their season in a less than ideal way, being swept home by Minnesota State after hoisting the national championship flag. They weren’t happy with their performance and spent two weeks preparing a set with AIC. They won both games. After an exhibition loss, they defeated Merrimack two straight nights. Even with those wins, they still finished in number 12 11 places back in October from where they started this campaign.

Obviously Zac Jones and Marc Del Gaizo’s losses hurt the rear. Defensively, UMass is not as solid as it was a year ago. But there’s good reason to believe that this will change in the coming month.

UMass has high hopes for freshman defensemen Ryan Ufko and Scott Morrow to bear some of the burden Jones and Del Gaizo have left behind. They have now had six games (plus one exhibition) to get used to the college game. It’s faster, it’s harder, it’s more complex. In most cases, it takes time for freshman blueliners to adapt. They will be much better in month no. 2.

It won’t be easy. This month, the Minutemen house-and-house with No. 7 Providence, Boston University and New Hampshire.

3. Is Providence the Best Team in Hockey East?

Hockey East didn’t have the month of October it wanted. UMass and Boston College both fell significantly in the USCHO poll. BU and Northeastern both fell completely out of the polls, entering November unranked. However, UMass Lowell snuck in on the first November poll, coming in at number 19.

The conference went 19-21-3 in games against the other five conferences. That record was bolstered by going 10-3-1 against the Atlantic. A poor track record against other conferences may not help Hockey East get as many teams into the tournament as possible in the spring.

The highest-ranked team starting in November: Providence, and for good reason.

The Friars consistently ran business in their first month, finishing 6-3. They beat who they had to beat (except loss to UNH, 2-1, in overtime, but it was their third consecutive match-up with them), got a quality win by beating then – no. 8 Denver, 6-5, and lost to then-No. 1 Minnesota State and then No. 5 Minnesota Duluth in the heavy hit icebreaker tournament. All in all a good month for them.

Sophomore forwards Brett Berard and Nick Poisson stepped up in Year 2 by 11 and 10 points respectively. Their top six was great and helped Providence take second place in the nation with 36 goals.

4. Quinnipiac’s Place in the Top 10

The Bobcats survived their tough season-starting schedule with a win over then-No. 18 Northeastern, a split series with then-No. 6 North Dakota and a tie with then-No. 6 Boston College. That should be the hardest part of their schedule all season.

Their schedule for the coming month is as follows: Yale, Brown, a set with Arizona State, Clarkson and St. Lawrence. Clarkson and Arizona State should be tough tests. But at number 6 are wins in those two schools, plus the others, they’re going to get themWhichmuch higher than No. 5? I’m not sure.

It could be easy. If anything goes wrong for any of the teams currently in the top five, the Bobcats have a really nice route up the mountain. And if they continue to take out opponents as they have done, they will rise higher. Quinnipiac is currently tied for third in goals against (1.50) against teams with at least five games played. The goalkeeper tandem of Dylan St. Cyr and Yaniv Perets caused opponents to attack.

If it continues to work wonders to keep the other team off the leaderboard and increase its own score, Quinnipiac will have a great month of November.

5. The start of ECAC play

While we’re talking about Quinnipiac, let’s talk about the ECAC.

It’s back. It’s finally back, but four teams opted out last season. All schools will play consistent schedules in November, allowing us to peak in Harvard’s top recruiting class, how Cornell bounces back after his incredible March 2020 season was cut short, and where Clarkson fits into it all.

Clarkson is 4-2-1 to seven games and looking for a foothold. Harvard looked great on the first weekend of games, with star recruit Matthew Coronato scoring three goals and six points over the two wins. Cornell didn’t look that solid, which caused him to get a little out of the way of Alaska Fairbanks in two games.

All three of the aforementioned teams will face mostly ECAC enemies over the next month.

We will also see if any teams can break into the top four of the conference. Rensselaer, Dartmouth and St. Lawrence could play spoilers for those premier squads.

6. Jack LaFontaine and Minnesota

Okay, that’s enough with teams from the east. Let’s take a look at the (mid) west.

Minnesota had a solid October, but stumbled on the hardest bit, losing three out of four to St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth. Those losses won’t help in the eyes of those putting together this spring’s tournament series.

One of the strange parts of Minnesota’s first month was the inconsistent play of goalkeeper Jack LaFontaine, last season’s Mike Richer award winner. He leaves October with a save rate of less than .900 (.890) and a goal at an average of 2.78. He put in a good bounce-back performance when he stopped 54 of 57 shots in a weekend sweep of Notre Dame.

It goes without saying that LaFontaine will have to be much better if Minnesota is to beat Michigan for the Big Ten title. November brings weekend sets featuring Wisconsin, Ohio State, Penn State and North Dakota. All four series will be legitimate tests for Minnesota. It’s not absurd to say that this could lead the way all season.

7. The Rise of West Michigan

The big surprise of October was West Michigan. Not that people thought the Broncos weren’t good. But to get the then No. 1 team in the nation in Michigan, oh so close to the Wolverines the next night and then come back from a 5-0 deficit to win the next game at Colgate? Oh boy.

They will enter November as the nation’s No. 10 team, but that will change after a set with Minnesota Duluth this weekend. Then there’s Denver the following weekend and St. Cloud State the weekend after. If ever there was an example of life in the NCHC, this is it. The Broncos will either rise sharply if they come out with a winning record, or fall quite a bit if they stumble through that ridiculously hard glove of schools.

There is good reason to believe that West Michigan will hold its own. The Broncos returned most of their solid squad from last season, including defender Ronnie Attard, who was a member of the West First Team at the All Americans. He already has eight points from six games, including a hat-trick.

The Broncos’ attack is led by Ethen Frank and senior attacker Drew Worrad. Out of the teams with a minimum of six matches played, they are ranked ninth in the country in average goals per match with 3.83.