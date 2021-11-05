Loren Cuomo’s Section II Tennis Title Deserves Her Athlete of the Week





Loren Cuomo said that before she played in the Section II girls’ tennis final, there was added pressure as she was the top seeded in her latest go-around in area competition. The senior, who represents Mohonasen/Schenectady, handled her last Section II tournament on Sportime very well last week.

Cuomo defeated third-seeded Katrina Setchenkov of Guilderland 6-3, 6-0 to claim her fourth straight singles title. Due to the corona crisis, the event was canceled in 2020.

Cuomo, who also won the championship in 2017, 2018 and 2019, struggled through a difficult trajectory to eventually win the opening set. “It’s always hard to be in a big game. It’s pretty scary,” Cuomo said of completing the win. “Everyone looks at you and you just want to close. Tennis is such a ‘main’ sport. It’s all mental. I tried to tell myself to keep calm.” Not only did Cuomo take another section title, but the senior star in the senior league went on to win four of five games at the state tournament later in the week. For her efforts, Cuomo has been selected as the Times Union’s Girls’ Athlete of the Week for October 25-31.

The victory over Setchenkov was a rematch of the 2019 final. Although Cuomo swept all six games in the second set, Setchenkov extended several points. Cuomo claimed 26 of the 39 points contested in the set, winning two games that went to two. “I definitely think it was a good final match. You never want to have an easy match in the final because you just don’t feel that good to win,” said Cuomo. “You want to be pushed, so you feel like you deserved the win more if you had to work for it. She pushed me a little bit. We had some long rallies.” Two days after winning the Section II title, Cuomo recorded straight sets victories against Nicolette Loeffler (Cold Spring Harbor) and Olivia Medrano (Pelham). In the state quarterfinals against Byram Hills’ Alyssa Margolin, Cuomo won the first set and dropped the next two. On Saturday, the senior worked his way back to claim fifth place.

