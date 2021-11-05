Shock in China as tennis star accuses top leader of sexual abuse

Top Chinese tennis player Peng Shuais’ allegations of sexual assault and subsequent years of affair with a senior Communist Party of China leader and former deputy prime minister have sparked intense debate in China and a massive effort by authorities to to censor.

In a late night post on Tuesday on her official account on Sina Weibo, the Twitter equivalent used in China, Ms. Peng, a household name in the country, a former world number one in doubles and winner of two grand slams, revealed in an emotional post how she was sexually assaulted by Zhang Gaoli, then the Communist Party boss in Tianjin, 10 years ago when she was 25 years old.

Ms. Peng said she was invited home by Mr. Zhang, who was 65 at the time, and his wife and wife had been standing guard at the door when the attack took place, which left her in shock and tears.

She said the two then began an intermittent affair, until Mr. Zhang was promoted to the highest echelons of power in China in 2012 as the seventh member of the Politburo Standing Committee to take power that year, led by Xi Jinping. Mr Zhang, she said, resumed the affair after his retirement in 2018.

Neither the Chinese authorities nor Mr Zhang have so far responded to Ms Pengs’ statement.

She said in the message that she had no evidence for her claims, but added that she was determined to tell the truth. For one of your current Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, you said you are not afraid, she said, but even if I am like an egg hitting a rock or a moth and going to the flame in search of self-destruction, I will tell the truth about you.

Ms. Pengs is the latest in a series of sexual misconduct allegations against men in power in China, who, according to human rights activists, have gone unpunished for their actions for years. Despite countless people speaking out since 2018, China’s Me Too movement has been largely suppressed by authorities, who, as in Ms. Pengs’ case, have wiped out information and restricted information on matters that have come up, usually through posts. on social media, against prominent personalities in universities, the media and large corporations.

However, this is the first accusation against the highest levels of party leadership. The Politburo Standing Committee, which Mr. Zhang served for five years, is the highest body of the ruling parties. While the behavior of senior party officials is hardly shocking to many Chinese, with numerous officials who have been purged for corruption in the past routinely accused by party authorities of having sexual relations with many mistresses, the unprecedented in Ms Pengs’ case that both figures are household names in China and Mr. Zhang occupies one of the highest offices in the country. The sensibility of Ms. Pengs’ allegations against a former senior official brought with it even stricter censorship restrictions than usual. On Wednesday, Ms. Pengs’ name could not be searched on Weibo, while people were unable to post information about the case on WeChat. Her original post has been deleted, but users have shared screenshots. Those were later removed as well.

Significant and rare

Teng Biao, a lawyer and legal rights activist formerly living in Beijing and now in the US, noted how important and rare it was for someone to speak out about top officials.

Former Deputy Prime Minister, Politburo Standing [Committee] member Zhang Gaoli, allegedly raped tennis star Peng Shuai. Based on what Peng has written, it is not an affair. It’s rape, he said on Twitter. Top Communist Party leaders have unlimited power in China. [It is] extremely rare for a victim to dare to reveal their scandals.

Lu Pin, a Chinese feminist activist who is the editor of Feminist Voices, saluted Ms Peng’s courage to speak out and said the latest case underlined the continued relevance of the Me Too movement in China.

The revelation of Peng Shuai is very important. It allows people to see the real life of China’s top leaders like never before, behind the power-packed morality, she said on Twitter. Imagine their excessive abuse of power being identified so authentically among the testimony of so many people. Why does everyone know that Peng Shuai’s revelation is too real?

She said each victim stood up bravely, irreversibly awakening and demonstrating people, and encouraging the next victim to stand up and shake society more and more vigorously. Me Too has challenged the normality of society, about what can be said, about what is not right, she said.

As of 2018, numerous Chinese women have spoken out against cases of sexual misconduct, from students speaking out about their professors to an employee of tech giant Alibaba. In September, a Beijing court ruled against Zhou Xiaoxuan in the first Me Too case to go to trial after a three-year trial. Ms Zhou had accused a well-known presenter who worked for the state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) of sexually harassing her in their workplace.