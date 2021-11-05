Salary: Hockey India accuses Tokyo Games coach of data theft





In response to the report, Hockey India said Marijnes’ comments about his outstanding salary were a malicious attempt to paint a shady picture of the Indian sports administration, claiming that the coach owed only a balance of $1,800. Because of the failure to return the laptop, Hockey India cannot issue a NOC and therefore believes that the Sports Authority of India is well within its rights to keep the $1800, Hockey India said. An example of this is Marijnes’ attempt to tarnish the Indian sports administration because she was asked to return the laptop with the valuable data. On Tuesday, without blaming any official or institution, the former India coach had told The Indian Express that he had yet to receive his last salary from the SAI and the Rs 25 lakh reward promised by the UP government. He said he was in constant contact with those involved and was confident that the matter would be resolved soon. On Wednesday, Hockey India Secretary General Rajinder Singh said in a press release: We should point out that failure to return the laptop provided to him amounts to data theft as it contains huge amounts of critical data about the Indian players. We recommend taking the necessary criminal action against Marijne to facilitate the recovery of the laptop and the data on it. In response to the statement, Marijne, who is in the Netherlands, told The Indian Express that he has already started returning the laptop, which had crashed in the middle of the Olympics. I took it to have it repaired, but that didn’t happen. I’m sending the laptop back, I have no problem with that. I don’t know why they reacted that way, but I want to make it clear that I didn’t mean to be contemptuous of anyone. I have enjoyed every moment I have spent in India and will always remain connected to the country, said Marijne. Under Marijne, the Indian women’s hockey team took a historic fourth place at Tokyo 2020. (File) Under Marijne, India finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, which was the coach’s last assignment with the team. After the Games he became coach of Tilburg, a club in the Netherlands. SAI is responsible for employing coaches for the national teams in all Olympic sports. Hockey India said it was very pleased with the enthusiasm with which SAI has followed up on their proposals and added that they had no reason to believe that there would be any red tape to prevent the evolution of Indian sport, which in fact has experienced an upward trend. Singh called Marijnes’ comments about his outstanding contribution disappointing. It is disappointing that individuals from certain European countries come to India for lucrative jobs, but want to criticize the establishment once they have left… we have also recently witnessed the reaction of certain European countries to the Indian athletes who won the FIH Annual Winning awards doesn’t speak well of them, he said.

