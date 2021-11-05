Zonal games at school start to wane as pandemic – Newspaper





(Clockwise from top) Federal Minister of Education and Vocational Training Shafaqat Mahmood cuts the ribbon to inaugurate the FDE’s annual inter-zonal games at Pakistan’s sports complex, students participating in a tableau and marching past. APP ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said on Thursday that students cannot progress without participating in sports activities, as it is absolutely necessary for their healthy lives. The minister said this as he inaugurated inter-zonal competitions of students from educational institutions under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) of the Pakistan Sports Complex. He said the sporting event was the sign of a significant decrease in the Covid-19 pandemic and showed that students were back to normal school. The FDE, which has more than 400 schools and colleges, has divided the institutions into six zones to hold the sporting events at the zonal level. Events have reached the interzonal level and will culminate on November 11. Boys and girls take part in athletic events, including 100 meters, 200 meters and in rally races. Javelin throwing, high jump, etc. are also part of the games. Volleyball, football, badminton and table tennis events are also organised. The annual sports activity was part of FDE’s educational calendar, but remained suspended for years. The minister said that Covid-19 had hit the education sector hard and that sports activities were intended to take students out of the stress. He asked the students to also focus on education and sports activities, adding education is the only way for socio-economic development of the country. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan supports such activities and that sporting events will also be held in the future. Parliamentary Secretary for Education Wajiha Qamar, FDE Director General Dr. Ikram Ali Malik, Inter-Board Committee of Chairs Secretary Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, DG Sports Board Retired Colonel Asif Zaman, Federal Government School Teacher Association President Malik Ameer and teachers were also present on the occasion. Speaking to Dawn, the FDE chief said the event was meant to help students realize that everything is normal now as they suffered mental stress for nearly two years as a result of the pandemic. He said that FDE had focused on sports and that now in all schools where space is available, multi-purpose courts/courts will be built to give students the opportunity to participate in games of their interest. Published in Dawn, November 5, 2021

