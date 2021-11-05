Anna Simon leads No. 7 Penn State over No. 6 Maryland for B1G Quarterfinal win

Next game: vs. Rutgers University 11/5/2021 | Not yet known

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The Penn State Nittany Lion (14-4) hockey team, ranked No. 7 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, used a junior hat track Anna Simon (Hanau, Germany) to defeat No. 6 Maryland (13-6) in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Big Ten tournament hosted by Rutgers University. Simon scored all three goals for head coach Char Morett-Curtiss’ squad in a 3-2 win over Maryland in Piscataway, NJ. The win moves Penn State to tomorrow’s Big Ten semifinals.

Each team had early chances in the other’s circle, but it was Maryland who forced a corner at 13:03. Penn State goalkeeper Brie Shack (Allentown, Pa.) saved in the first turn and then another in the next. Seconds later, Simon fired a hard shot that knocked Maryland goalkeeper Noelle Frost away. Maryland was able to control the ball for the next few minutes, keep the ball in the Nittany Lion circle and force another penalty corner at 7:35 AM. The Terrapins connected on the corner set, while Bibi Donraadt tied up with 7:33 on the clock to give the Terrapins a 1-0 lead. Penn State responded by working the ball into the Maryland circle and forcing a corner with 4:33 left in the period. But the Lions were unable to connect on set. Sophia Gladieux (Boyertown, Pa.) and the Lion attack picked up another corner with 3:56 on the clock. Simon’s pass to Gladieux from the corner was intercepted, but Penn State forced another corner. Mackenzie Everything (Mount Joy, Pa.) steered the corner to… Elena you (Grave, Netherlands) which Simon founded. Simon’s launch from the top of the circle found the back of the cage and Penn State tied the game 1-1 with 3:33 over in the opening period. Maryland quickly pushed the ball into the Lion Circle, but Barraco knocked Maryland’s shot away. Penn State drove downfield and Allessie fed Emma List (Boiling Springs, Pa.) in front of the goal, forcing a corner. Maryland defended Penn State’s late attempt and the game moved into the second period with a 1-1 tie.

In the second period, both teams each had chances to get on the board. The Lion Defence, with Gery Schnarrs (Camp Hill, Pennsylvania), Kelsey Love (State College, Pa.) and Anouk Knuvers (‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands) in the backfield, pushed back on Maryland and the Nittany Lions regained possession. Meghan Reese (Coopersburg, Pa.) moved the ball to the Maryland area, eventually ending up on the end of Spisak’s stick. The Lion senior forced a corner with 10:29 on the clock. But Simon’s shot was blocked. Penn State maintained possession and Gladieux launched a backhand at 10:08 that Frost saved. Jemma Punch (McDowall, Australia) almost scored from the rebound, but the ball was just out when the clock reached ten o’clock. Penn State continued to press the Terrapin defense, keeping the ball close to or in the Maryland circle. Maryland was able to work the ball into the Lion Circle where Donraadt took a shot and Barraco made a save. But Maryland took a corner from the rebound with 7:08 to go. Maryland scored again from his corner attack. This time, Hope Rose scored from the corner with 7:07 to go in the first half. With 2:30 to go at halftime, Grace Wallis (Blue Bell, Pa.) worked the ball down the far sideline. Allessie got the ball, fed Gladieux into the circle and the Lions took a penalty corner with 1:58 on the clock. Allessie, Fox fed and Simon fired low at Frost. The Terrapin saved, but Simon shoved in, took control of the rebound and used a quick backhand to pick up the goal with 1:45 left. Simon’s second goal of the game sent the Nittany Lions into halftime with Maryland tied 2-2.

Penn State defeated Maryland 8-6 in the first half and led 6-4 in penalty corners. Barraco had four saves for Penn State, while Frost had three for the Terrapins.

The Nittany Lions worked the ball into Maryland’s zone, while Gladieux, Punch and Allessie controlled the ball at the top of the circle. Early pressure from Penn State forced a penalty corner at 1:01 p.m. Gladieux fired a backhand that blocked Frost, Reese’s rebound attempt just missed and the game went on to tie the score 2-2. The teams switched possession over the next five minutes, with neither team getting a shot on target as the clock moved towards 8:00. Bree Bednarskiz (Wyoming, Pa.) used a drive down the sideline and nearly forced a corner. Maryland was able to regain possession and drove it downfield, breaking through the Lion defense. A foul pass from Penn State gave Maryland’s Donraadt an almost open cage to shoot, but Barraco and Knuvers forced the Terrapin into a high shot, leaving the game tied at 2-2 at 7:30. Maryland forced a corner just over two hours later, making their foul at 5:08. But the Lions defended the attempt and drove the ball straight into the field. Bednarski fed Simon whose shot was just wide. But the Nittany Lions kept pressing after the shot and forced a corner at 4:18 on the clock. Simon’s shot was high and blocked and the clock went below 4:00. Brianna O’Donnell (Lansdale, Pa.) and Lion midfield moved the ball to the Maryland circle, but the Terrapin defense held out. Gladieux took the ball into the Maryland circle when the clock went under :20 and forced a penalty corner with only :06 on the clock. Gladieux’s backhand was blocked, as was Punch’s rebound. The game moved into the fourth period tied 0-0.

Penn State’s attack went on the offensive to start the final period. Punch moved the ball to the field in the Maryland circle. She fed Spisak who got a shot on target that Frost could return. But Simon was on the scene again for the rebound. The junior knocked the rebound past Frost for her third goal of the game, giving Penn State a 3-2 lead, just :29 in the final period at 2:31 PM. Penn State continued to pressure Maryland after the goal. Allessie fired from the top of the circle and Frost kicked the ball away. Maryland and Penn State worked in midfield for the next five minutes. The Terrapins pushed the ball into the Penn State zone at 9:00 AM, but the Nittany Lion defenses regained the ball and Simon worked it around the near side. The Lion junior shot a past through the Maryland circle. Wallis and Bednarski each nearly scored, but Frost blocked Wallis’ attempt and Bednarski’s rebound slipped just wide with 6:20 left. When the clock went below 5:00, Maryland pulled goalkeeper Frost to gain a player advantage with 4:15 left to play. Penn State went on the attack. The Nittany Lions worked the ball into the Maryland circle while Simon Gladieux fed in front of the cage. The Lion push forced a corner with 3:33 on the clock and Frost out of the game for Maryland. Simon’s shot from the first corner was blocked by a Maryland defender. Penn State grabbed another corner six seconds later. Allessie fed Gladieux whose shot was just high and returned the ball to Maryland at 3:01 to play. Penn State’s offense was able to bring the clock back to 1:30 before Maryland came into short possession. But Schnarrs forced a turnover on the other side and the action continued in midfield. Love regained the ball with :25 left and killed the clock on the sidelines for Penn State and the Nittany Lions advanced to the semifinals with a 3-2 win.

“I’m so proud of how hard we played tonight,” said Morett-Curtiss. “We played fast and smart throughout the game. We did a great job, in every position, fighting for loose balls and putting pressure on Maryland. Anna (Simon) was clearly excellent tonight and the forwards set the defense of Maryland well under pressure. Now we are getting ready for a talented Rutgers squad tomorrow.”

Penn State defeated Maryland 15-9 and dominated the second half. The Nittany Lions had 11 corners to just five for Maryland. Barraco and Frost each had four saves in the game.

Penn State is now 14-4 while Maryland drops to 13-6. The Nittany Lions now face No. 3 Rutgers in the Big Ten Semifinals tomorrow, Nov. 5, at 4:30 p.m. in a match broadcast live nationally on the Big Ten Network. The winner of the B1G tournament will receive the Big Ten’s automatic bid for the 2021 NCAA Championship tournament. The complete roster for the 2021 NCAA tournament will be announced on Sunday, November 7 at 10 p.m. on NCAA.com.

Fans are encouraged to follow the Nittany Lion field hockey team online at www.GoPSUsports.com (click teams, click field hockey), on twitter @pennstateFH and on facebook at www.facebook.com/pennstatefieldhockey.

GAME BREAK

SCORING: 1 2 3 4 FINAL

PENN CONDITION 1 1 0 1 3

Maryland 1 1 0 0 2

STATISTICS: PSU MD

Shots 15 9

Corners 11 5

SCORING OVERVIEW (goal/assist) TIME

1NS: MD Bibi Donraadt (Riley Donnelly); 7:33

1NS: PSU Anna Simon ( Mackenzie Everything , Elena you ); 3:33

2nd: MD Hope Rose (Julianna Tornetta, Emma DeBerdine); 7:07

2nd: PSU Anna Simon (without help); 1:45

4e: PSU Anna Simon (without help); 14:31

TIPPERS: MIN GA S

nutrition: Brie Shack 60:00 2 4

MD: Noelle Frost 56:00 3 4

Shift 4:00 0 0