Fans shattered over Novak Djokovic news, Paris

Gael Monfils had to withdraw from his clash with Novak Djokovic. Image: Getty

Tennis fans were sad when Novak Djokovic’s blockbuster clash with Gael Monfils at the Paris Masters was plagued by injury.

Djokovic advanced to the quarter-finals without playing a point when Monfils dropped out with an adductor injury.

Monfils said he sustained the injury during his second round win over Adrian Mannarino, with an ultrasound revealing a muscle lesion.

“I’m under the impression that to be optimistic I will be 100% in about 10 days, but because of muscle injury you just need rest,” Monfils told reporters.

The Frenchman confirmed that the injury would end his 2021 season.

Djokovic will have mixed feelings about how he got to the last eight of the Masters, as he came to Paris and said he had to practice after seven weeks off.

It was also a bitter blow to fans eagerly awaiting the final chapter in the Djokovic-Monfils rivalry.

The pair played against each other 17 times over the years, with Djokovic holding a stunning 17-0 record.

Djokovic, five-time champion in Paris, will face the next showdown with unseeded American Taylor Fritz.

Fritz defeated Britain’s Cameron Norrie 6-3 7-6 (7-3) to damage the British player’s chances of qualifying for the ATP Finals.

Fritz left the French Open this year in a wheelchair, but his return to Paris turns out to be a much happier experience.

The American is in fine form as the season draws to a close, with the big server reaching the Indian Wells semifinals and the Saint Petersburg finals last Sunday.

Fritz – who tore his meniscus on the last point of his defeat to Dominik Koepfer at the French Open in June – says his hot run is due to his mentality.

“Definitely just my aggressive way of thinking, how I handle situations,” he said.

“I don’t play important situations scared and tight. My forehand has really become one of those weapons I can rely on.”

As for the challenge ahead of him in the form of Djokovic, Fritz shows little sign of being intimidated.

“I mean, it’s going to be a tough one,” he said.

“You know, the third time this year. I felt like the first two were pretty close matches this year.

“Of course I’m playing my best tennis now, so I think if there was a time it would be now that I can really push him.”

Meanwhile, fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev advanced to the last eight after beating No.16 Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 in an intense game that spanned two hours and took 45 minutes.

James Duckworth defeated Alexei Popyrin to reach his first Masters 1000 quarterfinal. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

James Duckworth through to first quarterfinal Masters

And James Duckworth has left Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt with serious food for thought after taking another dramatic step forward in his brilliant breakthrough year.

Duckworth jumped for joy twice after beating fellow Sydneysider Alexei Popyrin 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 in Thursday’s thrilling last-16 clash in Bercy to become the first Australian to reach a quarter-final. of the ATP Masters 1000 in singles since Matthew Ebden in Shanghai three years ago.

The 29-year-old was deeply disappointed to be left out of captain Hewitt’s five-man Davis Cup roster for this month’s final, especially as three lower-ranked singles – John Millman, Jordan Thompson and Popyrin – were selected for him.

With this outstanding and convincing win over Popyrin, Duckworth showed once again why he deserved to be on the roster, as he is simply the best Australian men’s player on tour right now.

Alex de Minaur is the men’s number 1 but he has won just four out of 15 games since Wimbledon, including Tuesday’s loss to Popyrin in Paris.

Yet Duckworth, who plays tennis aggressively and fearlessly now that he is free from the injuries that have plagued him for years, has won 15 of his last 20.

The underrated Aussie will now break into the top 50 players in the world.

with agencies

