Sports
Fans shattered over Novak Djokovic news, Paris
Tennis fans were sad when Novak Djokovic’s blockbuster clash with Gael Monfils at the Paris Masters was plagued by injury.
Djokovic advanced to the quarter-finals without playing a point when Monfils dropped out with an adductor injury.
SHOCKING: Chinese star’s sex claims against former top official
‘DEEP SADNESS’: Tennis world mourns death of legend
Monfils said he sustained the injury during his second round win over Adrian Mannarino, with an ultrasound revealing a muscle lesion.
“I’m under the impression that to be optimistic I will be 100% in about 10 days, but because of muscle injury you just need rest,” Monfils told reporters.
The Frenchman confirmed that the injury would end his 2021 season.
Djokovic will have mixed feelings about how he got to the last eight of the Masters, as he came to Paris and said he had to practice after seven weeks off.
It was also a bitter blow to fans eagerly awaiting the final chapter in the Djokovic-Monfils rivalry.
The pair played against each other 17 times over the years, with Djokovic holding a stunning 17-0 record.
Djokovic, five-time champion in Paris, will face the next showdown with unseeded American Taylor Fritz.
Fritz defeated Britain’s Cameron Norrie 6-3 7-6 (7-3) to damage the British player’s chances of qualifying for the ATP Finals.
Fritz left the French Open this year in a wheelchair, but his return to Paris turns out to be a much happier experience.
The American is in fine form as the season draws to a close, with the big server reaching the Indian Wells semifinals and the Saint Petersburg finals last Sunday.
Fritz – who tore his meniscus on the last point of his defeat to Dominik Koepfer at the French Open in June – says his hot run is due to his mentality.
“Definitely just my aggressive way of thinking, how I handle situations,” he said.
“I don’t play important situations scared and tight. My forehand has really become one of those weapons I can rely on.”
As for the challenge ahead of him in the form of Djokovic, Fritz shows little sign of being intimidated.
“I mean, it’s going to be a tough one,” he said.
“You know, the third time this year. I felt like the first two were pretty close matches this year.
“Of course I’m playing my best tennis now, so I think if there was a time it would be now that I can really push him.”
Meanwhile, fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev advanced to the last eight after beating No.16 Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 in an intense game that spanned two hours and took 45 minutes.
James Duckworth through to first quarterfinal Masters
And James Duckworth has left Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt with serious food for thought after taking another dramatic step forward in his brilliant breakthrough year.
Duckworth jumped for joy twice after beating fellow Sydneysider Alexei Popyrin 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 in Thursday’s thrilling last-16 clash in Bercy to become the first Australian to reach a quarter-final. of the ATP Masters 1000 in singles since Matthew Ebden in Shanghai three years ago.
The 29-year-old was deeply disappointed to be left out of captain Hewitt’s five-man Davis Cup roster for this month’s final, especially as three lower-ranked singles – John Millman, Jordan Thompson and Popyrin – were selected for him.
With this outstanding and convincing win over Popyrin, Duckworth showed once again why he deserved to be on the roster, as he is simply the best Australian men’s player on tour right now.
Alex de Minaur is the men’s number 1 but he has won just four out of 15 games since Wimbledon, including Tuesday’s loss to Popyrin in Paris.
Yet Duckworth, who plays tennis aggressively and fearlessly now that he is free from the injuries that have plagued him for years, has won 15 of his last 20.
The underrated Aussie will now break into the top 50 players in the world.
with agencies
click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.
Sources
2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/tennis-2021-fans-shattered-novak-djokovic-news-paris-204510973.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]