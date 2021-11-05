Field hockey Somerset Berkley starts Division 2 tournament with a shutout win





I’m glad we won, said Somerset Berkley coach Jen Crook. I don’t think we could have played our best at all. Maybe because we’ve been off for almost a week, but a win is a win when we get to the tournament, so I’ll accept it. The Raiders (12-4-3) travel to Falmouth to face the second-seeded Clippers on Monday (TBA time) in the Round of 16. Plymouth North finished 9-6-3. I would have liked a little longer trip to find out how the statewide tournament was going to work, but the kids played their hearts out tonight, said Plymouth North coach Janet Veracka. They didn’t give up, they didn’t give up, they played hard for 60 minutes. Plymouth North had an 8-6 lead in shots on goal and really turned up the offensive pressure when Albin scored her first goal with 8:03 remaining in the first quarter. The Blue Eagles found the back of the net three times, although every possible goal was eventually brushed aside for fouls. No one was attacked in the circle, Veracka said. We had the one down here that they called a little high in the circle, had to bite my tongue a little bit on that one. Albin extended the lead to 2-0 with 9:18 to go in the final frame. Somerset Berkley sophomore Lily Johnson (8 saves) secured the shutout. Emily Jenkins of Plymouth North (right) moves the ball to the field against Karis Botelho of Somerset Berkley in the first round of the Division 2 play-off match. DebeeTlumackic Division 1 State Brookline 2, Westford 1 Annabelle Gardner scored in the first quarter, assisted by Riley Lackey, and Piper Kelley scored the winner in the second quarter for the No. 32 Warriors (9-8-2) in their Preliminary Round win. Brookline will play in the first round at No. 1 Andover (16-0-1) on Friday at 5 p.m. Franklin 6, Beverly 0 Junior Kaitlyn Carney had a couple of goals as the fourth seeded Panthers (18-1) won the first round. Division 2 State Bishop Fenwick 3, Minnechaug 0 Senior Emma Perry, senior captain Grace Morey and senior Arianna Costello scored for the ninth-seeded Crusaders (13-2-4), earning a shutout en route to the second round. Nashoba 8, Whitman-Hanson 0 Seniors Graham Straface (3 goals) and Lela Boermeester (2 goals) propelled the fourth-seeded Wolves (14-2-2) to victory in the first round. Notre Dame (Hingham) 4, Wakefield 1 Avery Engel scored the first two goals and Shannon Macleod provided a pair of assists for the 13th seeded Cougars (11-5-1) in the first round victory. Next, fourth-seeded Nashoba on Monday night. Division 3 State Hanover 1, Nipmuc 0 Sophomore Katie Radzik struck with just five minutes to go, moving the No. 13 Hawks (11-6-1) into the second round. Junior Sami Burke and senior Morgan Henry provided assists on goal. Division 4 State Southwick 4, Sturgis West 1 Seniors Devan Fox (3 goals) and Avey Glynn scored for the 33rd seeded Rams (9-7-3) who started the tournament with a pre-round win in Hyannis. Ethan Fuller, Oliver Glass, Cam Kerry, AJ Traub and Christopher Williams contributed. Junior Maddie McDonald (center) scored the only goal of the game to lift Norwell to a 1-0 win over the visiting Belchertown in a Division 3 first round victory. SARAH PEGURRIA

