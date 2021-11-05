Auburn S&D welcomes SEC rival Georgia to dual meet





AUBURN, Ala. The Auburn swim and dive team, which came home from Kentucky during last month’s double-double, will be back at their home pool on Friday to begin a program in Georgia that will see both the men’s and women’s teams compete nationally. be the number 8. “Having an SEC opponent and having the University of Georgia is exciting and allows our kids to use that excitement,” Auburn head coach Ryan Wochomurka said. “It’s always a little bit more personal when it’s a conference and certainly Georgia, kind of a natural rival for us. But again, this meeting is a focus on us. It’s about us and what we’re trying to do. “We want to see continued improvement from week to week from where we were in Florida State to where we were against Kentucky and NC State. This just gives us good information, which is even more important for us about race strategy and execution stance.” The double encounter against Georgia will serve as a sort of tune-up for the Tigers as they prepare for the Georgia Tech Fall Invite in a few weeks. The Auburn women, ranked number 23 nationally, are 2-1 on the season with victories over Florida state and number 12 Kentucky. The Auburn men took their first win of the season with an impressive 200-100 win over Kentucky. The first event Friday, the 200 medley relay, is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT from the James. E Martin Aquatics Center. The meet will be streamed live on SEC Network+, and live results will also be available on auburntigers.com and divemeets.com. Spectators attending the match are required to wear face coverings while inside the building and are not allowed access to the match area (pool deck). FAN INFORMATION: The first 100 fans to arrive Friday will receive a free Auburn tumbler. You can pick it up at the marketing table on the second floor. Fans also have a chance to win a Bote Kula during the meet. Two spectators will be selected to participate in a paddle board race the length of the pool. The first person to reach the end will take home the Kula and a visor ($220 retail value).

