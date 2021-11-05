The Playbook – Your Ultimate Fantasy Football Guide to Thursday Night Football





Welcome to Week 9 Fantasy Football Playbook! This is your game-by-game guide to the NFL games of the week, with score projections, over/unders, odds of winning and, of course, easy-to-digest fantasy advice for season-long and DFS leagues. This guide should help you with all kinds of decision making, including sit/start decisions, last minute waiver additions, and lineup choices.

1 Related The advice is aimed at 12-team PPR leagues with relatively standard scoring and formation settings (1 QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, 1 Flex, 1 K, 1 D/ST), although I often say “shallow” or “deep” competitions for borderline starters. The charts show all players who have projected at least 6.0 fantasy points this week, as well as all D/STs. “Matchup” is automatically determined using its own stat that takes into account raw and volume-adjusted fantasy points allowed by the opposing team to each position this season. (Editor’s Note: Matches on Sunday and Monday will be added later in the week. Check back to see what Mike Clay has to say about the chances of success of all your fantasy rosters in Week 9. Projections and rankings will be near perfect connecting, but sometimes projection is close, a player may be ranked slightly higher or lower due to other factors, including upside or risks. Thursday’s expected score: Colts 28, Jets 19 RANK PLAYER PROJ MATCHUP QB12 18.4 Average QB20 15.4 Good RB4 19.0 great RB14 15.5 Arm RB32 8.8 Arm RB34 8.1 great WR17 14.8 Arm WR30 12.3 great WR40 10.9 great WR49 9.7 Arm WR68 7.1 great WR72 6.7 Arm TE18 6.8 Average DST6 6.0 great DST24 3.8 Average Lineup Locks: Jonathan Taylor Carson Wentz has racked up more than 17 fantasy points in seven of his eight games, but he finishes no better than ninth every week. A lack of yardage is the culprit, as he has 48 total rushing yards in his past five games and was under 235 passing yards in four of those five games. It is a QB2 with a high floor and a low ceiling. Mike White is a feel-good story after he ripped off the Bengals last week, but we can’t trust him as a starter just yet, especially considering he’s a non-factor with his legs and has as many interceptions as touchdowns (4) this season .

Michael Carter was the top-scoring fantasy of Week 8 and has now completed more than nine carries in six straight games, with 23 goals in his past two outings. He has a tough matchup this week as the Colts have allowed just three RB touchdowns and the third fewest RB fantasy points this season. Still, his recent play and heavy volume keep the rookie in the RB2 mix. Nyheim Hines was under 7.0 fantasy points in five consecutive games and belongs on the bench.

Michael Pittman Jr. has produced more than 20 fantasy points four times this season and has achieved 15 goals and 10 catches in week 8 in his career. we don’t need to worry too much despite the “bad” matchup designation. Zach Pascal hasn’t scored a top-30 fantasy week since Week 1, but he’s on the deep-league flex radar with TY Hilton out.

Corey Davis is hesitant to play this week, opening up some more work for Jamison Crowder and Elijah Moore in what is a close match-up against a Colts defense that has delivered the second most WR fantasy points beyond expectations (plus a league -high 13 scores). Crowder has seen more than six goals in all four games this season and is on the WR3 radar. Moore, a rookie, hasn’t had any top-25 fantasy outings this season, but he was targeted six times with Davis last week and belongs on the flex radar.

Mo Alie-Cox didn’t catch a pass last week, but he matched his five-goal high of the season after averaging 12.0 fantasy points over the previous four games. He is a TD dependent TE2. top bottom: 46.6 (9th highest in week 9)

Winprob: Foals 80% (3rd highest)

