PIHL announces disciplinary action for Armstrong students





The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League has announced disciplinary action after students made derogatory comments against a female hockey player during a recent game. The incident occurred during the varsity game between Armstrong High School River Hawks and Mars Hockey Club Fighting Planets on Oct. 28 at the Belmont Ice Arena. The inappropriate comments were directed at a female goalkeeper from the Mars hockey team. As a result of its investigation, the PIHL has determined that the following disciplinary action will be imposed on Armstrong High School River Hawks: Armstrong High School students in grades 9-12 are not allowed to attend Armstrong High School River Hawks varsity hockey games for the rest of the 2021-2022 season, including play-offs. Siblings of varsity players may only attend Armstrong High School River Hawks varsity hockey games if they enter and sit with a parent or guardian during games. Armstrong High School will arrange for a faculty member or administrator to attend each home and away varsity hockey game to serve as a parent/student/spectator. The monitor will address inappropriate spectator behavior before the situation escalates to the point where it has an impact on the game by drawing attention to the behavior, notifying an on-site safety officer and requesting that the offending spectator be removed from the rink . The cost of attending the games by the monitors is paid by Armstrong High School River Hawks. Armstrong High School River Hawks will be on probation for the remainder of the 2021-2022 season, including playoffs. In the event of a probation violation, a disciplinary hearing will be held to determine additional disciplinary action. The PIHL said it will continue to support and reinforce the US’s core values ​​with all of its member associations, officers and rinks Hockey, the USA Hockey Code of Conduct and the USA Hockey Zero Tolerance Policy. “Providing a safe environment for member associations and players to participate in interscholastic hockey will always be the primary goal of the PIHL. All actions by spectators that affect the ability of players to participate in interscholastic hockey in a safe environment in endangering or violating will not be tolerated,” the PIHL said in a press release on Thursday. At the Belmont complex, the restrictions are being taken one step further. “We noticed that when we watched the band, an estimate of 50 to 60 students in the section there were also 7th and 8th graders in that crowd, so we expanded it to 7th through 12th grades, as well as the high school hockey team, as far as those student fans,” said Armstrong County Commissioner Pat Fabian. Dr Mike Mills has kids who play for Armstrong hockey teams He said his son once played on the same team as the goalkeeper the derogatory chants were aimed at. the family, and I know them, and they’re very good people. Our family has reached out to them and they realize that what happened is not a representation of the community but part of a small group of people who made some very bad decisions,” Mills said. Former PIHL chairman Robert Sebastian weighed in. said he would have suggested a different punishment in his previous role. What I would probably do would be to suspend all students involved until they have made a video of them apologizing and posted it so they can undergo the same kind of examination as this poor young lady. ‘ said Sebastian. Commissioner Fabian said there will also be changes to the security protocols at this complex. Armstrong Amateur Hockey League president Jim Rearic said no discipline is currently being discussed regarding umpires.

