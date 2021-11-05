No. 9 Nebraska Sweeps Past No. 25 Illinois





Next game: at #7 Ohio State 11/6/2021 | 6:00 PM BTN Plus Huskers Radio Network The No. 9 Nebraska volleyball team got back on track Thursday night, swept No. 25 Illinois 3-0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-21) at Huff Hall. With the win on the road, the Huskers improve to 17-5 (11-2 Big Ten), while stopping UI’s four-game winning streak and bringing them back to 16-8 (8-5). Madi Kubik and Lexi Suno ended with an identical 11 kills to lead Nebraska offensively. Returning to the starting lineup for one of her best performances of the season, Sun hit .303 with just one offense while adding four digs and two blocks. Kubik hit a .250 clip and broke into eight digs. With her first assist of the night, Nicklin Hames set Nebraska’s rally-scoring-era record for career assists and now stands at 4,160, which passed Kelly Hunter ‘s 4,125 from 2013-17. Hames is also second all-time behind Fiona Nepo (4,824 from 1995-98). The senior took her 15th double-double of the season — and seventh straight — on 35 assists and 10 three-block digs. Lauren Stivrins chipped in seven kills, a team-high four blocks and two service aces. Kayla Caffey also had eight kills and a block. defensive, Keonilei Akana had a team leading 15 digs and Lexi Rodriguez counted 14 more. As a team, Nebraska had the advantage in attack percentage (0.206 to 0.182), kills (42-39), assists (42-34), aces (6-2) and counts (66-56). The Illini defeated NOW 7-6. Illinois was led by a match-high 12 kills from Raina Terry. Megan Cooney had nine homicides with 11 digs, and Taylor Kuper registered a match-high 18 digs. Set 1 . in The Huskers were quick to tie in the opening set, leading 6-2 to start. They extended it to 10-4 after two Illini errors and an Akana ace, then 15-6 for their biggest lead. Illinois came in two with the help of two late Cooney kills to 23-20, but Krause and Caffey each stopped to seal it for NOW, 25-20. NU hit .278 and had three kills each from Caffey, Kubik and Krause. 2 . Set up De Illini went up 5-1 to start set two, but NU came in 7-5 on a Stivrins/Sun block. The Huskers again made it to two at 16-14 on back-to-back kills from Kubik and Sun coupled with a UI attack error. Sun took NOW to the first lead of the set with three kills to make a 4-0 run, and Illinois called for a 19-18 timeout. Sun hit another kill and Kubik and Caffey combined three more to put the Huskers in control at 23-19. They closed the set with a 6-1 run, with a solo stop by Stivrins finishing the set at 25-20. Sun had five kills on 10 swings with no fouls, and Kubik added five more kills to the set. 3 . Set up Down early, the Huskers rallied to tie it at 11-11 on a Sun kill. Illinois went back to a 19-15 lead, but a 6-0 run – including a Stivrins ace for the go-ahead run – flipped the script and gave NOW a 23-20 lead. Sun and Caffey each took a kill to finish it, 25-21. Record tonight’s game Tonight’s win broke Nebraska’s two-match losing slip.

-Nebraska leads the all-time series with Illinois 31-8-1, including 18-3 in the John Cook era.

-The Huskers have won six in a row in the series dating back to 2018.

-Tonight was NU’s fourth consecutive sweep of Illinois.

-NU has a 12-5 lead over Illinois on the road and has racked up seven straight wins at Champaign since 2015.

– Lexi Suno returned to the starting lineup for the first time since September 18. Next one Nebraska continues to No. 7 Ohio State on Saturday, Nov. 6, with the first service at 6 p.m. CT at the Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio. The match will be streamed on Big Ten Network+, and John Baylor and Lauren Cook West will radio talk on Huskers Radio Network.

