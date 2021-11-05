Season 2021 was a colossal failure





I usually try to put things in a positive light. Glass half full. But there’s just no more lipstick that can go on the pig that is the Washington Football Team’s 2021 season. Going into a week-bye on a four-game slip has the makings of a season that will soon fall off the track. Just a month and a half ago, there was real optimism around the Washington Football Team. They had an exciting young core, particularly on defense, which fans were excited to see how the team would build. Some chose them to win the NFC East. Their defense was designated a “top three” unit. The saying “if their offense can only be average, they’re play-off tied” was prominent. Well, it’s safe to say those sentences can be canned when we talk about Washington. The 2021 version of the Washington Football Team is bad. Very bad. Don’t get me wrong, I didn’t drink the 2020 season Kool-Aid as much as others. This was never a fighting team. Yet Washington has declined significantly. The season was a failure and soon turned into a disaster. Here are three reasons why this season has left rebuilding for the Washington Football Team in limbo. It is repairable, but the vision is seriously messed up. 2021 was a disaster for the Washington Football Team 1. Perception of a dumpster fire will scare veteran QBs away Heading into the 2021 season, Ron Rivera’s vision was clear: continue to improve on the positive steps of 2021, build a solid foundation and get the QB – preferably a veteran – in 2022. Ron Rivera played the long game with his approach at QB. He could have traded in for Justin Fields or Mac Jones, but he declared the price too high. Maybe he just wasn’t that high on Fields or Jones. Or maybe he saw how many veteran quarterbacks could be available. Aaron Rodgers. Deshaun Watson, well, maybe not. Russell Wilson. Dirk Carr. The list continues. Stephen A. Smith on Aaron Rodgers: “The Washington Football Team, you need a name, find a name, but beyond that, I’m going to tell you, this could be the perfect landing spot.” — Washington Realm (@WashingtonRealm) May 9, 2021 It’s likely Rivera was watching what the Buccaneers were doing; Build an awesome roster and entice a veteran to take the team to new heights. A solid plan – a plan many believed in. Build another step in the foundation this year, stay afloat with Ryan Fitzpatrick and plunge into 2022. Simple enough. Here’s the problem: Washington couldn’t afford to screw up the “tryout” for the veteran quarterbacks as much as they did. Significant fall back to defense couldn’t happen; stagnation in attack couldn’t happen, and sure enough, there could be no more drama off the field. All three happened. The Washington Football Team is 2-6 and on their way to a top-five roster. No seasoned quarterback will want to come to Washington. Despite the positive steps that have been taken, both in terms of personnel and business operations, Washington is now seen as a garbage dump. Whether that is now Real True or False; I am not sure about that. But perception is usually seen as reality. Washington will now most likely have to draft a quarterback. This process can yield the most fruitful returns; while also carrying the most risk. Or they can go shopping again. The former should be preferred.

