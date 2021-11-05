News – Table tennis Australia





Published Fri 05 Nov 2021 Elfrida Kalich has been a member of the Darwin Table Tennis Association for over 20 years and will pass on her wisdom and knowledge to the Girls Spinneroos Program of the Darwin Table Tennis Association (DTTA). Kalich will lead the program at DTTA, which is part of Table Tennis Australia’s My Gender My Strength initiative to increase women’s participation in the sport. DTTA has had a Spinneroos program in their club since early 2020, but wants to encourage more women in the local community to get involved through Girls Spinneroos. “We see this Spinneroos [program] as something that is especially needed here,” said DTTA chairman Michael Yaxley. “We have women in all our divisions playing in competitions and we have more young girls coming through with the juniors. “We are well placed to provide a platform for young children to get on board.” A long-time full member of the club, Kalich is an accomplished table tennis player himself and has been highly regarded in the under-60 age group and has consistently performed in the A Grade competition in Darwin. For the past three years she has coached at DTTA through their junior and gym programs, making her an excellent coach for the Girls Spinneroos. “I hope there will always be more girls playing table tennis, because I enjoy it,” Kalich said. The Club wants to pass on its knowledge and spirit of the game and hopes that younger players will have the opportunity to grow their passion for the sport. “It’s just the chance to be with other kids that you may not know and who have a common interest in something you’re learning. It is remarkable. We try to make our programs fun for the kids to keep them entertained,” Yaxley said. “It’s great to see young kids when they first start out, uncoordinated because they’ve never done it before and with that bit of consistent repetition how quickly they pick it up and keep going. “I think it’s trying to bring in the enthusiasm that they take on board so that they have that willingness to want to be involved.” The Girls Spinneroos program at DTTA starts on Tuesday, November 9. Places are limited and are expected to fill up quickly, so click here to learn more and secure your child’s place. GALLERY



