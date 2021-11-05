University of Tennessee will not impose its own bowl ban after internal investigation into football program rule violation





The University of Tennessee has completed its year-long internal investigation into football program rule violations that led to the firing of head football coach Jeremy Pruitt and will not impose a bowl ban of its own, the university announced on Thursday. In a statement, the university said it is “progressing with our focus on rebuilding our football program and supporting student athletes” and that it “would hold us accountable given the nature of the violations, our prompt investigation and our corrective actions.” staff, the new recruiting environment and other factors.” Sources told ESPN that the university plans to impose sanctions itself other than a post-season ban, such as cuts in scholarships and other recruitment restrictions. According to sources, the university has not yet received any notice of allegations from the NCAA. 2 Related While the NCAA has been heavily involved in the Tennessee internal investigation, which was assisted by former NCAA investigator Michael Glazier and the law firm of Bond, Schoeneck & King, the NCAA has yet to make a final ruling on the Tennessee case and can they still impose their own punishments . “The NCAA statutes prohibit us from sharing details of the investigation at this time, but we are committed to providing that information when we are able,” the university said in a statement. Sources told ESPN that Tennessee had hoped to have a resolution from the NCAA by the end of this current football season, and given the NCAA’s notoriously slow investigation process, decided some time ago that it “would be unfair to punish current students” athletes. who had nothing to do with this” by imposing a bowl ban on themselves. Tennessee fired Pruitt on Jan. 18 for a reason after announcing a month earlier that it had hired Bond, Schoeneck & King to assist with the internal investigation. In its termination letter sent to Pruitt in January, the university concluded that the conduct of at least two assistant coaches and several recruiters would likely lead to an NCAA finding of Level I and/or Level II violations of one or more Governing Athletic Rules and that these likely findings were the result of either Pruitt’s material neglect or the lack of reasonable preventive compliance measures. Donde Plowman, the UT’s chancellor, said in January after Pruitt’s resignation that it was “staggering” and “shocking” how many people were involved and how many incidents the university’s internal investigation had uncovered. Last month, an attorney representing Pruitt gave Tennessee officials an October 29 deadline to negotiate a financial settlement with the former Vols football coach, or file a lawsuit that he says will detail numerous violations of the law. NCAA rules in the football program and other sports and result in grueling NCAA penalties. No fix has been reported.

