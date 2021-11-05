Chase Priskie makes first NHL debut with hometown Florida Panthers

SUNRISE Chase Priskie literally grew up with the Florida Panthers.

We all know the story by now.

Thursday night, the South Florida native will make his NHL debut when the Panthers host the Washington Capitals.

Priskie, 25, becomes the first South Florida homegrown player to qualify for the Panthers in franchise history.

The Panthers broke the news Wednesday night by posting an image on their electronic tents outside the arena.

Priskie saw the sign as he drove into the arena on Thursday morning and did a double take.

I stopped for a while,’ he said. I didn’t think it was real.

It was.

The Charlotte-Fort Lauderdale shuttle that Priskie has been using for the past few weeks is finally paying off.

Priskie, who grew up as a Panthers fan in Pembroke Pines, has been called up three times by AHL Charlotte this season.

The first time was when he was recalled from the opener along with Matt Kiersted after Markus Nutivaara went on the injured list.

Kiersted played and Priskie was sent back to AHL Charlotte.

When Florida put Olli Juolevi on the IR, Priskie came back.

Although Priskie had returned to Charlotte on Saturday night after Florida’s game in Boston, he flew to Florida on Tuesday along with Maxim Mamin.

With Radko Gudas from Thursday’s lineup, Priskie will play.

I’m usually just speechless,” Priskie said Thursday morning. “You dream about this day forever. You have worked hard and with a little luck you can achieve it. I’m just going to try to be in the moment and play.”

His highly anticipated NHL debut comes on home ice on Thursday and it will take place in the arena he grew up in hockey.

I think that arena is one of the most underrated places in hockey, Priskie said of FLA Live Arena in 2020.

We may not sell every game like in Montreal or something, but the Panthers have helped this game grow exponentially since they came here in 1993.

It has affected so many people’s lives. Just look at my life. It’s hard to express. This team is so valuable to our community. People who are not from here may not understand that. Many kids grew up imitating those Panthers players over the years.

Priskie grew up in Pembroke Pines and started skating at Pines Ice Arena.

He played for numerous South Florida youth teams, including the Jr. Panthers, Golden Wolves, Jr. Everblades and others.

Priskie played preparatory hockey at Broward for a year when he was a freshman at North Broward Prep under Peter Worrell. Priskie moved up north as a sophomore and earned a scholarship to Quinnipiac, where he was captain for two seasons.

A few months after signing with Carolina as a free agent, Priskie came home because he was part of the Vincent Trocheck trade with the Hurricanes.

Priskie finished his 2019-20 season with the Florida AHL team in Springfield before joining the Panthers practice group in the postseason bubble.

It’s crazy how some things come full circle in life. Super excited to join the @FlaPanthers and return to my hometown. Speaking of following your dreams… pic.twitter.com/5IsRp7cozT – Chase Priskie (@priskie4) February 24, 2020

Last year, he split his time between Syracuse and the Florida taxi crew, but didn’t dress for a race.

This preseason, Priskie got to skate in the Sunrise arena for the first time wearing the Panthers sweater.

Every time I get to dress up in the NHL, I’m excited, he said before playing the Nashville Predators. To have it at home, yes, that’s pretty special.

I just got ready to play some hockey. I think it’s going to be quite emotional, even if it doesn’t count as a regular season game. But at the end of the day it’s just hockey and I’m going to try and have some fun. There’s not much to it.

Worrell, who attends many Panthers games, is expected to be at the arena on Thursday night.

Don’t be surprised if he joins Priskies’ family and friends in what will be the loudest luxury suite in the arena.

When he makes his NHL debut, Worrell said in 2020, it will be a lot easier for me to be in the building.

Priskie will also make his NHL debut against the team that drafted him. Though he was captured by the Capitals in the sixth round in 2016, after returning to Quinnipiac for his senior season, he opted for a free agent contract with Carolina in 2019.

That doesn’t mean he wasn’t grateful to the Capitals for a fantastic memory.

It was a crazy day, Priskie said of the day he was called. I had interviewed with a few teams but I was a double overager and had already passed when I was 18 and 19 so my expectations weren’t too high. We had the NHL network at home and the draft was on. I walked downstairs and my name flashed on the screen and the house just erupted. Then Washington called and my phone exploded.

It’s something you work for all your life. That recognition, it was one of the happiest days of my life. I couldn’t have made it, but for a kid who grew up in South Florida and dreamed of playing in the NHL, I felt I was one step closer. It was like something out of a movie.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

WASHINGTON CAPITALS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS