2021 WTT contender Lasko | Gnanasekaran Sathiyan and Manika Batra to second round





India’s top table tennis stars Gnanasekaran Sathiyan and Manika Batra won their respective singles and advanced to the round of 16 of the ongoing 2021 WTT Contender Lasko, on Thursday. Meanwhile, both men’s doubles in action suffered losses and crashed out of the finish.

Indias Sreeja Akula entered the main draw of the 2021 WTT Contender Lasko on Thursday after winning the fourth round of qualifiers. However, players like Krittwika Roy, Anthony Amalraj and Manav Thakkar failed to make it through after a loss in the final qualifying round. In the first round of the men’s singles, India’s Gnanasekaran Sathiyan recorded a convincing victory over Ecuador’s Alberto Mino, by a margin of 3-1 (11-8, 8-11, 11-4, 11-9). Meanwhile, Manika Batra also reigned supreme over Slovakia’s Tatiana Kukulkova, with scores of 3-2 (11-8, 11-4, 15-17, 6-11, 15-13). Although Manika won the first two matches, she somehow lost track and lost the next two. But she kept her nerves in check and ended up claiming the final match to seal the deal. The men’s doubles pair Manav Thakkar and Sharath Kamal lost convincingly to Frances Vincent Picard and Bastien Rembert 0-3 (8-11, 6-11, 8-11). On the other hand, Snehit Suravajjula and Jeet Chandra were also eliminated by the Belgians Robin Devos and Florent Lambiet 1-3 (4-11, 11-8, 4-11, 8-11). Manika Batra and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan will later team up in the mixed doubles event, while Sharath Kamal, Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath will play in their respective singles matches. Follow us on facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportscafe.in/tabletennis/articles/2021/nov/05/2021-wtt-contender-lasko-gnanasekaran-sathiyan-and-manika-batra-progress-to-second-round The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos